Cumberland County commissioners approve letter of support for Main Street improvement grant in New Kingstown

Cheryl Neidig remembers a time before the bypass when Main Street carried the Carlisle Pike through the center of New Kingstown in Silver Spring Township.

“We couldn’t walk out our front door without having trucks barreling past,” she said. “I had small children.”

Relocating the highway to bypass the Main Street area in 2009 took away the brunt of the heavy traffic flow, making it possible for local residents to follow through in their effort to transform the village, with a population of about 500 people, back into a close-knit community.

“We’ve actually got to know our neighbors across the street,” Neidig told the Cumberland County commissioners last week. “It would be great to have the infrastructure overhauled so that we could walk the main street.”

As assistant township manager, she shared her story to lobby the commissioners to issue a letter in support of the township application seeking a $2.7 million state grant to spruce up Main Street, which runs about 1 1/2 miles through New Kingstown.

“We have a great partnership with the county,” Township Manager Ray Palmer said during a phone interview last week. “With anything of this magnitude, we would certainly seek the endorsement of the county.”

The commissioners agreed Monday to provide a support letter.

The grant would pay for new sidewalks, curbs and street lighting along with landscaping, storm water drainage upgrades and improved handicap accessibility, Palmer said. The sidewalks in particular have deteriorated over the years, he said.

New Kingstown Visions, a grassroots organization that formed to improve the village, provided the local match of $300,000, Palmer said, adding that the streetscape improvements extend the whole length of Main Street on both sides.

If successful in obtaining the grant, the township could begin preliminary project engineering the winter of 2023, with final design work anticipated by summer 2024, Palmer said. Construction could begin during fall 2024 with completion expected by fall 2025.

The project would improve pedestrian access to Potteiger Park, a seven-acre township facility that includes a playground, walking path and pavilion, Palmer said.

“We call it the rebirth of the village,” he said. “We’re excited about it. We have a gem in the township and it’s New Kingstown.”