Cumberland County commissioners approve additional $5.4 million in ARPA grants

Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday approved $5.4 million in grants drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted to approve $3.78 million in recovery grants for the purchase of P25 digital radios for Cumberland County fire, police, EMS and emergency management departments. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against the motion, citing overall objections to the way the county handled the allocation process for its grant program.

“It’s not that I have anything against the idea of radios being in the hands of our first responders,” Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger had to leave partway through the finance committee meeting because of a dentist appointment. That left Foschi and DiFilippo to also approve grants for the Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities and the Cumberland Area Economic Development Cor.

The housing authorities were allocated $873,000, of which, $500,000 will be used to address affordable housing while $250,000 will be for the creation of a land bank. The remaining $123,000 will be used to cover gaps in funding caused by COVID-19 in the administration of community development block grants and the 2023 community business development subsidy.

The development corporation will receive $750,000 in recovery grants including $500,000 to reinstate a tourism product development grant program and $250,000 to develop a small business revolving loan fund program.

Radio grants

Prior to the vote on the radios, county Director of Public Safety Bob Shively briefed commissioners on the formula his staff used to arrive at a recommendation of $3,783,757 in total grants.

Drawing from methods used in the previous radio system upgrade, staff members calculated a baseline rate where the county will pay about two-thirds of the costs involved in providing P25 mobile and personal units to front-line vehicles and first-responders. Each agency receiving a grant will pay a matching share of one-third of the costs, Shively said.

He said the county grants only cover the purchase of base units with no accessories such as cases, belt clips, batteries or chargers. While this may not be everything they needed or wanted, the grants will go a long way toward making a difference in covering front-line operations, Shively said. “The minimum is $3,000 to roughly a couple hundred thousand dollars.”

“Those municipalities that have budgeted for this the last several years can proceed and buy extras,” DiFilippo said. “For those municipalities that did not budget anything, this will provide them with the basics of two-thirds of what they need.”

Development grants

CAEDC Executive Director Janet Anderson said the $500,000 grant will be used to reinstate the tourism product development program the agency had to discontinue due to the loss of hotel tax revenue brought on by closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the county ARPA funds, CAEDC could offer up to 10 grants of $50,000 each to help hospitality venues increase visitation and enhance the visitor experience, Anderson said. “We will require a match of 30% and that one job be retained for every $50,000 that we invest. The outcome of this will be a recovery of the hospitality and tourism industry.”

The revolving fund program would provide five- to 15-year loans of up to $15,000 at a fixed interest rate four basis points below prime to make the borrowing competitive, Anderson said. “The purpose is to establish a fund that will go on into the future. As these loans are paid back, we will collect interest that will sustain the fund.”

To be eligible, a small business would have to provide a 30% match on funding along with proof that the financial assistance would create or retain one job for every $15,000 of investment, Anderson said.

Pending grants

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.

Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. Of that, the commissioners have allocated $25 million for county revenue replacement and have approved $22,664,618 in county recovery grants. The remaining $3,172,534 will be allocated later.