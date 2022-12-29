Cumberland County commissioners appoint committee to hear input on potential uses for Claremont proceeds

Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday appointed 12 volunteers to serve on a committee to explore options for how to manage the remaining proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The county had received a request about two months ago to have an apparatus set up to receive public input, Chief County Clerk Stacy Snyder said Wednesday. “After discussion, it was determined that what we really wanted was a dialogue back and forth. I put together a plan for the formation of this exploratory committee.”

The volunteers were selected from a pool of about 17 applicants who submitted information on related background and professional experience to her office by a Dec. 12 deadline.

Each application was reviewed and scored by senior managers in county government and by members of the Human Services Policy Steering Committee, Snyder said. She added the scoring took the form of a matrix set up to gauge the willingness of each applicant to collaborate with others and to work for the common good on a common project.

The top 12 scoring individuals are as follows: Lawrence Clark, Caitlin Cluck, Lu Conser, Barry Denk, Joseph Gottwald, Ruth Hower, Gene Koontz, Corby Myers, Kelly Neiderer, Randy Nolan, Rick Rovegno and Jennifer Schwalm.

The commissioners appointed the volunteers to a six-month term to run through June 30, 2023. Snyder said the time frame could be extended if the committee is unable to complete its work by mid-year.

Her next step is to send each individual a range of suggested dates in January to schedule an organizational meeting. Snyder has recommended the group form subcommittees to address the major areas of mental health needs, the needs of senior citizens, the needs of juveniles and drug/alcohol abuse treatment and prevention.

Once the committee has organized its subcommittees, public meetings could then be scheduled to receive input, Snyder said. “It will be up to them to move the agenda forward.”

Though he voted in favor of the appointments, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger had questions about the screening process.

“When we first discussed this, there was considerable discussion that we wanted objective individuals,” Eichelberger said. “There are several names of individuals who have been outspoken on their opinions in the past — even going as far as penning very strong letters to the editor.” He did not specify the people to which he was referring.

“I’m concerned that very strong voices could contaminate the process,” he added. “It’s hard to rein folks in. Are we confident that these folks are now prepared to set aside that prior advocacy and commit to an exploratory role?”

“We think that would be the only way that they could participate,” Snyder said in response.

The commissioners in mid-November voted 3-0 to set aside about $7.4 million from the recent sale of the nursing home to be used for future projects, initiatives or funds that will be determined at a later date.

Prior to that, a local citizens group posed the option of creating a benevolence fund from the nursing home sale profits that could potentially help senior citizens in Cumberland County.

The $7.4 million is only a piece of the $16.5 million in estimated proceeds from the sale of Claremont. In early November, the commissioners voted to transfer $4.15 million to the county retirement fund for pensions. Within days, the commissioners voted on two other transfers – about $356,500 for internal health care costs and about $4.58 million for costs and expenses currently known and unknown associated with having previously operated the nursing home.

Cumberland County finalized the Claremont sale to Allaire Health Services in March for $22.25 million, but it wasn’t until November that the county released numbers on the proceeds of that sale.