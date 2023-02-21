Cumberland County commissioners last week approved a $700,000 capital project request from staff to replace the variable air volume units in the east wing of the courthouse.

The commissioners voted unanimously to draw the money from the $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds they had set aside in mid-November to put toward facility upgrades and to offset the county revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $700,000 will be used to switch out current units, which provide heating, air conditioning and ventilation and are over 30 years old and original to the east wing addition, said Brent Durham, director of facilities management.

The county can no longer obtain spare parts for several critical but obsolete components, he said, adding that the new units would have digital controls instead of the current pneumatic controls.

“Once this project is completed, we’ll have better temperature control of the area,” Durham said. “We’ll have remote monitoring so we can have a quicker response whenever there’s an issue.”

A typical VAV unit has a documented lifespan of about 20 years, but research suggests that the pneumatic controls start to lose efficiency around the five-year mark, Durham said. “We have been running somewhat inefficient in that building for a long time.

“There will be significant energy savings,” he said. “But I can’t tell you what that will be exactly. Digital controls are 15% more efficient at least coming out of the box.”

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of that, Cumberland County received $49,214,152. The county has awarded $23,620,118 in recovery grants to organizations in support of physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In mid-November, Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted to retain $25 million of the funds to put toward facility upgrades and to offset lost revenue. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against that allocation.