Cumberland County clarifies library policy amid calls over storytime event featuring drag queen

Cumberland County on Friday issued a statement clarifying the library system's policy on events and meeting space amid calls and emails it received over a Carlisle Pride Week storytime event scheduled for Saturday.

Carlisle High School graduate David Kern will become his drag queen personal Ms. Anita for a "Storytime with Drag Royalty" event at Bosler Memorial Library Saturday as part of Carlisle Pride Week. The scheduled event where Kern will read to children has been the topic of calls and emails to county officials, the county reported Friday.

County commissioners, however, pointed out that the event may take place at the Carlisle library, but it is not a county- or library-sponsored event.

“We have no role or legal authority in determining or approving the content of library events; those decisions are in the hands of the local library boards and are governed by the policies set for their facilities within their own communities,” county Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a statement. “The county library system, overseen by a board of local library officials, provides support for numerous services to member libraries.”

According to the county, the library's policy is to allow community organizations and members to use its meeting room space for educational, cultural, recreational or civic activities, and that the library and library system does not sponsor or endorse any views that may take place at events.

In a statement from the county, the library system notes that residents may have differing views on subjects and that parents can exercise their right to expose or not expose their children to certain learning experiences.

