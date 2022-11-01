Cumberland County budget posted online, calls for no tax increase

For the ninth year in a row, the proposed Cumberland County budget for 2023 includes no increase in the general fund real estate tax.

Both the real estate tax and library tax will remain level at 2.195 mills and .166 mills respectively, according to a new release issued from the county Monday.

County Commissioners Monday voted to place the $338 million budget on public display. The general fund makes up about $136 million of the total fiscal plan.

“We are in an ever-changing environment, however, the county continues to be in excellent financial health,” Chief Financial Officer Dana Best said. “The county continues to pursue opportunities to lower its operational costs, where possible, and to modernize its delivery of services. Throughout 2023, the county will continue to monitor cost pressures and demonstrate fiscal accountability to taxpayers, while providing efficient and cost-effective services to the public.”

Residents can view the budget through Questica OpenBook, a software package that allows the county to communicate budget data visually and provide more transparency to residents, the release states. OpenBook allows residents to view the budget at the fund level and drill down to the line-item level if that open is chosen.

Public input is welcome. The budget can be viewed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. 4 p.m., in the commissioners’ office, Room 200, One Courthouse Square, Carlisle. The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the 2023 budget on Monday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m.