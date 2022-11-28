Cumberland County Board of Commissioners adopt a $338 million county budget

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Monday adopted a $338 million county budget for 2023.

The General Fund is $136 million of the total county budget with no tax increase for the ninth consecutive year, county officials said in a news release.

County officials he real estate millage remains at 2.195 mills and library millage remains level at .166 mills. The county has maintained its AAA bond rating for 15 years.

Residents can view the budget through Questica OpenBook allowing residents to view the budget at the fund level and drill down to the line-item level if chosen. Residents can also view the budget online.