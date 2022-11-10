Cumberland County begins dispersing Claremont Nursing sale proceeds

Cumberland County commissioners Thursday approved the first in a series of monetary transfers involving the remaining $16.5 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The commissioners voted unanimously to transfer $4.15 million to the county retirement fund to be drawn down over a period of years as determined by the actuaries who advise the county retirement board.

“Is it fair to say that, by moving this money, we are guaranteeing that former nursing home employees have their retirement available to them when the time comes?” Commissioner Jean Foschi asked before voting in favor of the motion during a workshop meeting.

“Yes, it’s funding that obligation,” said Dana Best, chief financial officer for the county. Best reviewed three other proposed transfers that the commissioners have yet to act upon.

The next commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in the hearing room on the second floor of the New Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square.

The three remaining proposed transfers are:

• About $7,426,765 to the committed fund balance of the county general fund to use for future projects or other initiatives.

• About $4,584,071 to the general fund to cover ongoing costs as well as potential costs and fees associated with the nursing home.

• About $356,550 to the internal service/health care self-insurance fund for future costs associated with other post-employment benefits.

Cumberland County finalized the sale of Claremont to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million in March. Since then, work was done to calculate how much of that would be left after the county accounted for all the expenses associated with the nursing home before, during and after the transition.

The timing of that calculation depended on when county staff could finish processing invoices from staffing agencies along with paperwork associated with other expenses such as hazard pay and bonuses for workers at the nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of work, Best told the commissioners Thursday it was determined that about $16.5 million remain from the sale. From that, her office recommended the series of proposed transfers.

“My goal is close the nursing home fund by the end of the year,” Best said. “In order to do that, I will be asking for transfers to cover ongoing expenditures.”

As for the $7.4 million, the plan is to transfer that money into a committed fund balance for future allocations, Best said.

“The committed fund balance carries a higher level of restrictions on use, so that only the commissioners can un-commit that balance,” she said.

Best and her office staff sought the advice of officials from other counties that had experience with selling a nursing home.

“Their resounding recommendation is to make sure that you have set aside enough funding to cover expenditures,” she said. “They all set money aside and they all said it wasn’t enough. That, over time, the expenses just keep coming in.”

Of the four proposed transfers, Best recommended immediate action on the allocation involving retirement. She gave no timeline during the meeting on when the other transfers should be acted upon.

The reason for the $4.5 million transfer is to cover any indirect costs that may come up over the next two to four years. She cited as an example the possibility of an audit that determined that the county needed to pay out some money. There is also the ongoing salary cost of county staff members still working to process nursing-home related expenses, Best said.