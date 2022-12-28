Cumberland County awards ARPA grants to three library projects

Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to award three library projects $630,350 in grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted in favor of the recommended list. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against the grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled.
The county has been making grants available to support physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.
As of Wednesday, the county has granted $24,250,468 in recovery grants and has allocated $25 million for county revenue replacement. The remaining $1,586,684 in ARPA grant money will be allocated at a later date, said Ben Burner, a digital specialist with the county communications office.
The grants approved Wednesday were:
- $280,350 to the New Cumberland Library in support of a $400,500 project to improve building safety, reduce repair and maintenance costs and to increase access and the capacity for public services. The work will include repairing and repointing the mortar in the original 1819 stonework.
- $200,000 to the John Graham Library in Newville in support of a $600,000 project to build a 30x60 foot addition to the rear of the building so that library staff could expand the children’s collection and allow for space to host larger programs. The addition would also allow the Friends group to store and sort books for fundraisers to sustain library operations.
- $150,000 to the Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle in support of a $605,500 project to create outdoor programming space and to expand access to the library’s 29 S. West St. building. The outdoor space will expand both the space available for programs and the variety of programs the library could provide. It will include a Children’s Learning Garden with brick amphitheater-style seating and an enclosed programming porch. A chair lift and handicapped accessible restrooms will be added to the building.
Cumberland County Commissioners vote 2-1 Wednesday to award $6.34 million in ARPA grants to 21 infrastructure projects
ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments. Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.