Cumberland County

Cumberland County applies for election integrity grant

Mail-in ballots

Officials count mail-in and absentee ballots at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections on Nov. 4, 2020.

 Photo courtesy Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections received approval last week to apply for $945,612 in funding under the state’s Election Integrity Grant Program.

The funding became available after state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 982 amending the Election Code, Bethany Salzarulo, director of elections and voter registration, told the county commissioners Monday.

The commissioners only approved applying for the $945,612 that has been allocated to Cumberland County, Communications Director Samantha Krepps said. “The county has not decided what or how the funding will be spent.”

Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for a grant for the administration of elections. The grant program is being managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday
30 years at the polls: Carlisle woman works last volunteer shift as judge of elections

Grant funds can be used for:

People are also reading…

• The payment of staff to pre-canvass and canvass mail-in ballots and absentee ballots

• Physical security and transparency costs for centralized pre-canvassing and canvassing

• Post-election procedures required under the act

• The printing of ballots

• Training costs for election officials

• Payment of staff at polling places on election day

• Secure preparation, transportation, storage and management of voting machines, tabulation equipment and required polling place materials.

Cumberland County has 90 days after the date of each election to file a report with the Department of Community and Economic Development and with the chairs of the state government committees in the Senate and House of Representatives. The report must outline how the county used the money.

There have been no reports of issues or questions related to election integrity in Cumberland County, Salzarulo said in a phone interview Friday.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

