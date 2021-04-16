 Skip to main content
Cumberland County announces nine polling place changes for May 18 primary election
Cumberland County

Election Day Voting

Voters wait in line at Grace Baptist Church in  Carlisle during the Nov. 3 election.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Voters cast their ballots across Cumberland County Tuesday morning.

Cumberland County announced Friday that residents in four precincts will vote in temporary locations for the municipal primary election on May 18, while voters in five precincts will have permanent changes.

In this municipal primary, voters will cast votes for state, county and municipal offices, three proposed state wide constitutional amendments, and one referendum.

Temporary locations for the primary are:

Carlisle 4-1

  • Carlisle Alliance Church
  • 237 E. North Street, Carlisle
  • Formerly One West Penn Apartments

Hampden 5 & 6

  • Hampden Elementary School
  • 441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
  • Formerly Good Hope Middle School

Lower Allen 6

  • Christian Life Assembly
  • 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill
  • Formerly Bethany Village

Upper Allen 7

  • Upper Allen Municipal Building
  • 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
  • Formerly Messiah Village

Permanent changes to polling places:

Camp Hill 3

  • Camp Hill Presbyterian Church
  • 101 N. 23rd Street, Camp Hill
  • Formerly Camp Hill Church of Christ

Cooke Township

  • Penn Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.
  • 1750 Pine Road, Newville
  • Formerly Cooke Township Building

Mt. Holly

  • Mt. Holly Springs Borough
  • 200 Harman Street, Mt. Holly
  • Formerly Citizen’s Fire Company

Newburg

  • Newburg United Methodist
  • 203 North High Street, Newburg
  • Formerly Newburg Fire Company

Dickinson South

  • Uriah United Methodist Church
  • 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners
  • Formerly Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

Residents may register to vote (or make changes to an existing record) at the Bureau of Elections Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

  • Last day to register before the Primary: Monday, May 3. *Postmarks will not be accepted.
  • Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot: Tuesday, May 11.*Postmarks will not be accepted.
  • Last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 18, at 8 p.m. *Postmarks will not be accepted.

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts elections, prepares official ballots and trains polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to Cumberland County residents.

For more information, residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385 or 888-697-0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.

