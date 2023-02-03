Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday allocated $188,400 in opioid settlement money for a county prison program to provide Vivitrol to inmates with an opiate or alcohol addiction.

Last year, the county received two payments totaling $958,000 from multistate settlements involving three distributors and one manufacturer of opioids, said Jack Carroll, executive director of the Cumberland Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission.

Carroll has recommended that any money from this and other settlements be channeled first to existing programs that were started using temporary grant or time-limited funding to address the opioid health crisis.

In mid-December 2016, then-Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Cumberland County was among 13 counties selected to pilot a non-narcotic medication assisted substance abuse treatment in its prison.

That program allowed county prisons and their health care providers to buy and administer Vivitrol to inmates with addictions. “This medication blocks opioids from acting on the receptors in the brain and can also help ease opiate and alcohol cravings,” Carroll said in December 2016.

At the time, the county was awarded a $215,601 state grant that provided monthly injections for roughly 30 people for a year. Most recently, the county has relied on grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to continue the program over past three and a half years.

“There is some urgency,” Carroll said Wednesday. “Within a month, it [the program] will run out of money. We originally projected that the remaining PCCD funds will get us into March, maybe April, but the second quarter report saw a bump up in the number of injections covered by the grant (and) that made us realize that we need to bring this to the commissioners.

“We have seen some significant progress and a diminishing of overdose fatalities,” he said. There were 38 opioid-related deaths in 2022. “That is still far too many, but we are moving in the right direction. We’re not saying the prison program is the sole reason for the decrease. We have implemented a whole host of strategies as part of a multipronged approach.”

In January 2016, The Sentinel reported that people with recent criminal charges were more than 100 times more likely to die of an overdose in 2015 than the general population. That was based on an analysis by the newspaper of court and coroner records. That report was among the factors that prompted the county to address the crisis through the prison program.

Then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro represented Pennsylvania in two multistate opioid settlements, Carroll said. One settlement requires distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to pay $21 billion to the states over 18 years. The other settlement requires manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to pay $5 billion over nine years.

Pennsylvania’s share of the settlements is projected to be $1.07 billion of which 70% will go to Pennsylvania counties, 15% will be retained by state government and 15% will be distributed among municipal and county governments that have previously filed their own lawsuits against the litigants, Carroll said.

Since Cumberland County qualifies under both the 70% and 15% categories, it is projected to receive an estimated $9.3 million from the two opioid settlements, Carroll said. The first two payments were received in late August and late December 2022 for a total of $958,000.

The commissioners Wednesday allocated $188,440 in settlement funds, leaving a balance from 2022 of about $769,560. No decisions have been made on how to distribute that money.

“We have 18 payments across 17 years,” Carroll told the commissioners Wednesday. “My suggestion is we look at this as a 17-year funding stream and come up with an average for the 17 years and use that as our budget.”

Since the payments are bound to fluctuate, any amount received above the average could be placed into a reserve fund to cover shortfalls in other years, Carroll said. While some Pennsylvania counties are committing settlement funds, others are taking a wait-and-see approach for clearer guidelines from the trust handling the settlement funds, he said.

