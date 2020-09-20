Court's decisions didn't end Pennsylvania voting law fight

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million of the 2 million registered voters who have thus far requested a mail-in or absentee ballot are registered Democrats, according to figures from the state elections office.

That’s nearly three times as many as registered Republicans and that means that counties will have more time and more ways to receive mail-in ballots that are far likelier to be from a Democratic voter.

In two other wins for Democrats, the court kicked the Green Party’s presidential candidate off the ballot and it upheld the requirement in state law that a party-designated poll watcher be a registered voter in the county.

But in wins for Republicans, it rejected requests to let voters who aren’t disabled give their mail-in ballot to someone else to deliver; to require counties to let voters fix disqualifying problems with their mail-in ballots, such as not signing their return envelope; and to require counties to count mailed-in ballots that arrive without a secrecy envelope.

What counties want

Counties want more time — as much as three weeks before Election Day — to process mailed-in ballots to get them ready to count. In theory, that would allow them to more quickly produce election results. Leaving the law unchanged risks protracted vote counting, they warn.