Court tosses ruling against Pennsylvania COVID-19 measures

A federal appeals court has dismissed a judge's ruling that threw out Gov. Tom Wolf's sweeping COVID-19 restrictions, saying the issue is now moot because statewide mitigation measures have expired and Pennsylvania voters have since constrained a governor's emergency powers.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that since Wolf's stay-at-home order, limits on crowd size and business closures are no longer in effect, there is "consequently no relief that this court can grant."

The Philadelphia-based appeals court also noted that Pennsylvania voters in May approved amendments to the state constitution that give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations.

Wednesday's order instructed U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV to vacate his nearly year-old ruling that Wolf's pandemic restrictions were overreaching and arbitrary and violated citizens' constitutional rights. The appeals court had previously put the ruling on hold while the Wolf administration appealed.

Stickman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer's market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders in their lawsuit against Wolf, a Democrat, and his health secretary.