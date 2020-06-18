Court tosses Lebanon County ban on probationers using medical pot

Court tosses Lebanon County ban on probationers using medical pot

{{featured_button_text}}
Medical marijuana

Samples of medical marijuana are pictured at Rise Carlisle in 2018.

 Sentinel file

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a county's policy that forbade people on probation and other forms of supervision from using cannabis if they are registered in Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program.

The justices said that probationers holding a valid medical marijuana card are immune from punishment under the state's medical marijuana law.

Lebanon County's court system had sought to prohibit medical marijuana use by people on probation and parole. The county court said that since marijuana use remains illegal under federal law, judges and the probation department "should not knowingly allow violations of law to occur."

The county's policy was challenged by three medical marijuana patients.

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law permits legal use of the drug for a range of medical conditions, following certification from a doctor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News