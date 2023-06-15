Cumberland County needs a plan on how to spend down about $769,560 in opioid settlement money by late June 2024.

That was the word Wednesday from Jack Carroll, executive director of the Cumberland Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission.

For weeks, Carroll tried unsuccessfully to obtain guidance from the trust set up to handle the distribution of funds from multistate settlements involving three distributors and one manufacturer of opioids.

Carroll wanted to know how much flexibility exists in the requirement that settlement money be expended within 18 months of Cumberland County receiving its first two payments.

Prior to becoming governor, then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro represented Pennsylvania in two multistate opioid settlements. One settlement requires distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to pay $21 billion to states over 18 years. The other settlement required manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to pay $5 billion over nine years.

Pennsylvania’s share of the settlements is projected to be about $1.07 billion, of which 70% will go to Pennsylvania counties, 15% will be retained by state government and 15% will be distributed among municipal and county governments that had previously filed their own lawsuits against the litigants.

Since Cumberland County qualifies under both the 70% and 15% categories, it is projected to receive an estimated $9.3 million from the two opioid settlements in 18 payments over 17 years. The first payment of about $384,593 was received in late August while the second payment of $573,408 was received in late December for a total of about $958,000.

In early February, the county commissioners allocated $188,400 in settlement money for a county prison program to provide Vivitrol to inmates with an opiate or alcohol addiction. That left a balance from 2022 of about $769,560.

Under the 18-month timeline, the August allocation needs to be spent by the end of February 2024 while the December allocation needs to be spent by the end of June 2024, Carroll said Wednesday. He suggested some ways to spend down the money.

County prisons in Pennsylvania face an unfunded mandate brought on by court rulings handed down in recent lawsuits involving inmates receiving the most common treatments for opioid use disorder, Carroll said.

Under the rulings, prisons must pick up the cost of continuing these treatment protocols for each inmate during the length of their local prison term, he said.

The Cumberland Perry commission is working with prison staff to calculate an annual estimate on how much the mandate would cost Cumberland County, Carroll said. He recommended using settlement money to offset that expense.

Carroll also suggested commissioners set up a process for community agencies to apply for county grants to support programs that address the opioid crisis.

Hundreds of Cumberland County residents have lost their lives to overdoses, the vast majority of which were opioid related, Carroll said. “These families are not receiving any settlement funds. We have an obligation to them to settle on a process where it is transparent and they can see how this money is being used.”

Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger asked whether opening up the eligibility could result in a walk-back if the trust handling the settlement money comes back with a different set of guidance than what is expected.

“I don’t think that would be a concern,” Carroll said. “All we’re doing is allowing people to spin ideas or proposals. You [the commissioners] are not necessarily committing the county to anything.”