Cumberland County commissioners last week approved a $1.2 million project to modernize the software the tax administration office uses to track property value assessments.

The commissioners agreed to pay $500,000 of the project costs out of the $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds they had set aside in November to support facility upgrades and to offset county revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining $700,000 will come out of the county general fund, including an estimated $300,000 in payments spread out over four years to subscribe to more modern, user-friendly software.

In 2000, Cumberland County started using a Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal platform developed by Evaluator Services and Technology Inc. of Middletown.

Since it was installed, there has not been a significant update, and the software is nearing end of its life. In recent years, the local company has been sold to Vision Government Solutions of Hudson, Massachusetts, which offers the enhanced software.

The county plans to contract with Vision in July with the project to start up in August, Chief Assessor Cathy Waters told the commissioners. Testing and training could start next spring in the lead-up to the platform going live in July 2024, she said.

The map appraisal platform is used to generate billing information, manage assessment appeals and to notify property owners of any change in assessed value, Waters said. There are 100,712 taxable parcels in the county, including 2,082 new parcels since 2019.

“We’re growing,” said Justin Smith, geographic information systems manager for the county. “We have a lot of parcels, and there’s a lot of information to attribute per parcel.”

The goal is to modernize the platform, streamline the workflow and improve the technology for internal and external data sharing, Waters said. The current platform uses a complex sequence of keyboard strokes for data entry.

“There’s a steep learning curve,” Smith said. “It’s bewildering to me sometimes what screen I have to look at.”

This limited interface creates problems for a busy office. For one thing, the current platform does not allow staff to cut and paste redundant material from one entry to the next.

“Whenever we get a new subdivision, we may have anywhere from 10 to 100 new lots to add to the system,” Waters said. “We have to enter every single parcel, manually, one at a time.”

Assessors in the field use graph paper to sketch out building features and floorplans as one method to determine the assessed value of a property, Smith said. However, the current platform cannot handle complex geometry and is limited in its ability to replicate these drawings.

“The assessors are collecting good information, but with a system that gives them the worst output,” he said. “It’s good information in, garbage out. We’re struggling with these inefficiencies. This new system would help us streamline with digital tools.”

The Vision software will allow assessors to use a tablet to input sketch plans directly into the system along with photographs of the property, GPS coordinates and property dimensions using a laser measuring tool. Instead of hauling a pile of paperwork to a work site, assessors would have mobile access to information on property record cards, building permits and other documents necessary for fieldwork.

Prior to taking the vote to approve the project, Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger asked whether county staff sought competitive pricing from vendors other than Vision.

“Last year, we were looking at Tyler [Technologies] as well,” Smith said. “Tyler is a significant player in the county assessment system field.” While similarities exist in pricing, county staff heard that Vision had better customer service, Smith said.

Besides, it would be very difficult to change vendors since software tied to map appraisal platforms is highly dependent on valuation formulas that are proprietary to software companies, he said.

Though Vision bought out Evaluator Services and Technology, the formulas are similar enough to allow for a smooth transition, Smith said. That would not be the case if the county switches to a different vendor.

“We have 938 neighborhoods in the county,” Smith said. “Each neighborhood has a different rate. A one-acre property in one neighborhood is not valued the same as a one-acre property in a different neighborhood.”

The Vision software will also make it easier for the public to have internet access to self-service tools and for taxing authorities like school districts and municipalities to receive streamlined reports and responses to queries.

Eichelberger asked whether this enhanced access would require those outside agencies to obtain special training or software to interface with the Vision platform.

“We would certainly be managing their migration to the new system,” Smith said.