Coronavirus restrictions to be eased in 24 counties in Pennsylvania

The counties to be included in Wolf's announcement Friday are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

The only county in that group to be left off the list was Columbia, which is still struggling with a relatively high number of infections.

The plan was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Wolf's announcement.

Wolf's administration also could release details Friday about its strategy for mass testing — although his health secretary has said it would be “aspirational” because many testing materials remain in short supply — and its contact tracing plan to contain the virus's spread.

Wolf has said that shutdown measures he ordered starting in March have succeeded in heading off the potential that hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.