Contractors, gig workers allowed to file for backdated unemployment benefits in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Thursday announced that eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.
The new PUA system was completed early Thursday morning, and the department said it is now fully operational. The first phase was launched on April 18, and to date, more than 174,000 new claims have been filed.
Eligible workers can make claims backdated to Jan. 27 or the first week they were unemployed due to COVID-19, whichever of the two dates is later. Payments will be made in one lump sum either via direct deposit or a UC-issued debit card through U.S. Bank, and payments should be received within one week or less after filing backdated claims, according to the department.
After this period, claimants must file their PUA certifications weekly to get paid, with only a one-week grace period for those who miss filing their weekly certification. Weekly payments should arrive within three business days after claimants file their certification, and the weekly maximum benefit rate is $572 and minimum at $195.
Those who file for PUA payments will also automatically receive an extra $600 per week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Those payments should arrive the week after the claimant's first PUA payment. Federal benefits are for the week ending April 4 through the week ending July 25, and these payments will also be backdated and paid in one lump sum, according to the department.
Those filing for payments through PUA do not need a PIN, though they will need a username and password to create for the website. Eligible claimants will need to show previous income through acceptable documentation, which includes 2019 tax returns, 2019 1099s, paycheck stubs, bank receipts, ledgers, contracts, invoices and/or billing statements.
Eligible individuals for the pandemic payments include those who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, clergy and those working for religious organizations and people without sufficient work history to quality for regular unemployment compensation.
Residents can apply for PUA benefits online at www.uc.pa.gov.
