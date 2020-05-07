Contractors, gig workers allowed to file for backdated unemployment benefits in Pa.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Thursday announced that eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website.

The new PUA system was completed early Thursday morning, and the department said it is now fully operational. The first phase was launched on April 18, and to date, more than 174,000 new claims have been filed.

Eligible workers can make claims backdated to Jan. 27 or the first week they were unemployed due to COVID-19, whichever of the two dates is later. Payments will be made in one lump sum either via direct deposit or a UC-issued debit card through U.S. Bank, and payments should be received within one week or less after filing backdated claims, according to the department.

After this period, claimants must file their PUA certifications weekly to get paid, with only a one-week grace period for those who miss filing their weekly certification. Weekly payments should arrive within three business days after claimants file their certification, and the weekly maximum benefit rate is $572 and minimum at $195.