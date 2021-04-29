Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pennsylvania

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, called it an "incredibly careless and damaging breach of trust."

"This latest example of gross mismanagement by the Wolf administration speaks volumes to the dangers of unchecked, unilateral executive authority and why the people's voice through their elected representatives and senators needs to be heard during challenging times," Benninghoff said.

He said the state's agreement with Insight Global was not competitively bid.

WPXI-TV said former employees of Insight Global told the station they alerted supervisors that information had been improperly secured but no action had been taken.

A message seeking comment was left for the company, which told WPXI that contract tracing information "may have been made accessible to persons beyond authorized employees and public health officials."

The Department of Health's emergency contract with Insight Global required the staffing agency to safeguard people's data and, in the event of "any improper disclosure of information," to provide credit monitoring and other remedies. It also required Insight Global to comply with federal health privacy law.