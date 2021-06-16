Conservative activist to run for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG — Charlie Gerow, a longtime conservative activist, said he will run for governor of Pennsylvania, formally joining the field of candidates vying for the Republican Party's nomination next year.

Gerow, 66, runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg, is vice chairman of the American Conservative Union and is a rank-and-file state party committee member. He is also known to Sunday morning television audiences in central Pennsylvania for appearing for more than two decades on "Face the State," a public affairs show on the local CBS affiliate.

Gerow said he will formally announce his campaign on Thursday at a volunteer firehouse in Cumberland County.

Gerow has appeared on the GOP's event circuit in recent months, speaking to audiences as a potential candidate. This would be Gerow's first statewide campaign after running unsuccessfully for Congress and the state Legislature in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor's office is open in 2023 since Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited.

To succeed him, Democrats are coalescing around Pennsylvania's second-term Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has said he expects to run for governor, but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.