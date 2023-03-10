Testimony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 13 on a conditional-use permit to develop a soccer field complex at 842 York Road in South Middleton Township.

Keystone FC of Mechanicsburg wants to put in nine soccer fields, parking and an office on 49 acres between East Springville and South Ridge roads.

Michael Pykosh, attorney for Keystone FC, is expected to present witnesses in support of the application. The site is within the agricultural/conservation zoning district.

Keystone KC is a nonprofit soccer club that offers programs using athletic fields in Friendship Community Park and Winding Hills Park in Upper Allen Township.

Attorney Marcus McKnight III outlined elements of the opposition case Thursday, but Pykosh declined to offer comment when approached by The Sentinel.

The township Thursday opened the first session of the conditional-use hearing by offering those in attendance the opportunity to apply as a party in the case. Being a party gives each person the right to offer testimony, call expert witnesses and cross-examine the applicant’s witnesses.

It was standing room only in the township meeting room where over 100 people attended the initial stage of a hearing that could go on for months.

Though application forms were distributed to about 14 people, several of them were married couples whose paperwork will be consolidated into single households to aid in the administration of this quasi-judicial procedure.

Kurt Williams, an attorney representing the township who will preside over the hearing sessions, offered some legal advice to those seeking party status.

“The hearing process will go more efficiently if you coalescence behind one attorney,” Williams said, adding it was only a suggestion.

So far, only Tom and Ann Benjey are represented by McKnight. Through their attorney, the couple has opposed conditional-use permit applications filed for two nearby residential developments.

The soccer field complex has the same storm water run-off issues and underlying karst soil conditions as the proposed Georgetown and Wheatstone developments, McKnight said.

Much of the debate surrounding Georgetown and Wheatstone centered on how drainage from the anticipated development could result in sinkholes and impact the water table supplying the village of Boiling Springs, Children’s Lake and the Bubble.

The application for the soccer complex details a three-phase project. The first phase would involve the development of five soccer fields and a parking lot just east of Springville Road.

The remaining fields and two additional parking lots would be put in during phase two. The third phase would involve the construction of a 4,800-square-foot office and storage building.

Three of the soccer fields will be constructed of synthetic turf with subsurface storm water management controls, according to the sketch drawing. Other storm water management facilities are planned for the west side of the development site.

“We want to make sure that adequate evaluation of the site is done before any construction happens on it,” McKnight said. “Traffic is going to be a major problem, too.”

Plans call for a primary entrance off Springville Road and a secondary access drive off Ridge Road that comes into the complex from the east. Both Springville and Ridge roads intersect with state Route 74, also known as York Road.

There is already discussion that the soccer complex, when combined with Wheatstone and Georgetown, would generate so much traffic that it would require cooperation among the three developers to install traffic signals at key intersections along York Road, McKnight said.

Also, because the soccer complex would be a sports facility, it would need to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for accessibility, he said.

