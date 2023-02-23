Establishing a community foundation is among the options a committee looking at uses for proceeds of the sale of the county nursing home is considering.

The volunteer committee set up by Cumberland County commissioners is in the early stages of considering recommendations for the use of about $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“Eventually, we will get to the point where the committee will decide which ones to move forward,” chairman Lawrence Clark said during a committee meeting Tuesday night.

“At this point, no idea is a bad idea,” he said. “We’re just trying to get things together and see what we have. We may have a meeting just on this [a community foundation]. It sounds very interesting.”

Last March, the county finalized the sale of Claremont to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million. The commissioners in mid-November voted 3-0 to set aside $7,426,763 from the sale to be used for future projects, initiatives or funds that will be determined later.

In December, commissioners appointed 12 people to the committee to explore options for managing the $7.4 million.

Tuesday was the group’s second public meeting.

Foundation idea

“We read all the time that Cumberland County is the fastest growing county in the state,” committee member Barry Denk said. “The corporate presence in this county is phenomenal, so wouldn’t it be nice if corporate interests could contribute and build this pot of funds to serve the common good.

“I was just wondering if somehow this pot of money could be leveraged on an ongoing basis and grown by the private sector,” he said. “What’s wrong with that, given all the economic growth that is occurring and some of the social challenges that [growth] is presenting to this county.”

Denk has been a resident of Lower Allen Township for the past 32 years. He retired in 2020 after 28 years as executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a legislative research center for the state House and Senate.

Denk said he has taught grant writing, funded grants and has been a reviewer of grant applications at the federal level. He compared what recipients go through to taking a run on a treadmill as they work to maintain an ongoing program only to watch the grant funding dry up over time.

“I have done a lot of work on community foundations,” Denk said. “I have been out to Nebraska multiple times. The Nebraska Community Foundation has been unbelievable. I have been in communities of 600 people that have foundations in the millions of dollars.”

Such foundations support a variety of initiatives including scholarship funds, economic development ventures, Main Street programs and affordable housing projects for older adults, Denk said.

“Out in Nebraska, they fund medical centers in rural communities so they have health care access,” he said. “The beauty of a community foundation is the community decides what the funds go for, what is most needed and what can be most supported.”

A foundation board of directors makes the decisions on the distribution of funds, Denk said. “The members represent cross-sections of the community. It’s not always the well-to-do, the movers and the shakers.”

The foundation’s structure gives donors the flexibility to restrict the use of contributions to programs they support, he said. In Nebraska, there have been cases where families have donated crops and farmland as equity that can be converted into cash, he said.

In Pennsylvania, examples of success stories exist in the Elk County Community Foundation and the Kane Community Development Foundation, both in rural northwestern Pennsylvania, Denk said. “It may not work with Cumberland County with this particular pot of funds. It’s just a consideration,” he said.

A potential challenge

Other committee members had similar thoughts. Rick Rovegno, a former county commissioner, suggested using the money as leverage while seeking funds from foundations in a strategic and methodical way.

Rovegno also asked county officials to provide the committee with estimates outlining the collective resources devoted to all human service agencies from all the sources of funding so that the $7.4 million could be put into a context.

“I think that it would be helpful for us to understand and to put it into perspective so that we have a better idea of just what the committee has to work with,” Rovegno said. “We can use the $7.4 million to make a case statement to foundations.”

Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer, a volunteer on the committee, identified a potential challenge to using the money to establish a community foundation.

“These proceeds are an asset of the county,” Neiderer said. If the committee recommends a public/private partnership, there may have to be an agreement in place with the county commissioners because they could be relinquishing control of what is now a public asset.

This is the not the first time where talk of establishing a foundation came out of the sale of a property important to public health and welfare. The Partnership for Better Health started off as the Carlisle Area Health & Wellness Foundation following the sale of Carlisle Hospital in 2001.

From seed money of about $30 million, that foundation grew to almost $90 million at one point, Neiderer said. “It’s generating a lot of revenue to fund programs in the community.”

It would not make sense to try and replicate a success story like the partnership with only $7.4 million in Claremont proceeds, Neiderer said. “But there’s certainly room for discussion.”

During the first meeting in late January, Dana Best, county chief financial officer, said one mission of the committee is to research county needs and determine if any other funding mechanisms are available.

“We want to make sure that we don’t provide funding in an area where there already is funding,” Best said in January. “If we supplant funding, the other funding may go away, so when this money is no longer available, we end up with a bigger gap than what we had originally.”

Follow-up meetings

During that first meeting, members were divided evenly among four subcommittees tasked with identifying gaps in services for mental health, juveniles, older adults and people with drug and alcohol issues.

County leaders from human service departments have been assigned to each subcommittee to serve as subject matter experts. The small groups then report to the whole committee.

So far, there has been one round of subcommittee meetings followed by the Tuesday’s committee meeting. Follow-up meetings of the full committee have been scheduled for 6 p.m. March 13 and 6 p.m. April 12. The locations for those meetings have not been determined.

It was not clear Tuesday when the subcommittees plan a second round of research meetings. Clark asked the subcommittee members to relay that information as soon as possible to county officials so the meetings could be scheduled in enough time to meet the open meeting requirements under the Sunshine Act.

Committee members Tuesday tabled discussion on how and when to schedule the public forum meetings to receive input in the lead-up to making their recommendations to the commissioners.

“I’m not sure we’re there yet,” Clark said. “I want to get a better handle on the subcommittees first, before we decide to open it up to public forums.”