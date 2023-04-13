Cumberland County residents are invited to attend a May 3 public forum to offer their input on possible uses for about $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

County administrators still need to finalize a location and format for the event scheduled tentatively for 6 to 7:30 p.m. An online survey is also in the works by the 12-member volunteer exploratory committee that was set up by the county commissioners to research options.

The committee was divided into four subcommittees tasked with identifying gaps and developing recommendations that address drug and alcohol treatment, juvenile needs, mental health programs and services that help senior citizens.

This preliminary work appears to be complete. When the full committee met Wednesday, decisions were made to accept the final set of meeting minutes before dissolving each subcommittee.

The discussion Wednesday focused on how to organize the forum to achieve the desired goal of gathering public input. There were concerns over optics and how much background information to present before opening the floor to comments.

“We don’t want the public to feel this is a done-deal ... that we have already made up our minds,” committee member Rick Rovegno said. Then again, he noted that if the public enters the forum with a totally blank slate, the input could go all over the place.

The committee should present the basic concepts that were discussed at the subcommittee level and then invite the public to offer their opinions and alternatives, Rovegno said.

By contrast, committee vice-chairman Randy Nolan favored a wide open slate as the best way to obtain the broadest range of ideas. “There are valid points on both sides,” he said.

Committee secretary Barry Denk said he has been to forums that have strayed so far from the point it became difficult to obtain valuable input. He suggested the committee present general information to set the stage and parameters for public comment.

The county could limit the input to three minutes per person, Cumberland County Communications Director Samantha Krepps said. She added the county could set up a panel discussion of representatives from each subcommittee with committee chairman Lawrence Clark serving as moderator.

“You don’t want to bombard the public with too much information,” Krepps added. Instead, the focus of the panel should be an overview of the committee mission and the work done by each subcommittee.

During the forum, the committee should make it clear that its goal is to make recommendations to the commissioners who have the final say on the disposition of the $7.4 million, Denk said.

Meanwhile, committee members have until this Friday to submit a final list of suggested questions for an online survey. In mid-March, Krepps recommended a survey of no more than five to 10 minutes using mostly close-ended multi-choice questions.

The county could distribute this survey to its senior centers, library system and subsidized housing projects where staff members could spread the word and print out hard copies.

It was unclear Wednesday when the survey could be posted.