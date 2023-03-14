A volunteer exploratory committee may schedule a public forum for April 25 to receive input on the possible uses of about $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The forum may run concurrently with an online survey being contemplated by the 12-member committee that was set up by the Cumberland County commissioners to research options.

“The idea is to try to get some public input into the process,” committee vice-chairman Randy Nolan said Monday. “The input we get may give us ideas on what we need to look at. We may not have identified everything.”

Committee members are divided into four subcommittees tasked with identifying gaps and developing recommendations that address drug and alcohol treatment, juvenile needs, mental health programs and services that help senior citizens.

During its third meeting Monday, the committee approved a process to develop the survey that could be posted as early as April 14 and could remain open through April 30.

Subcommittee members have until April 1 to submit a list of prioritized questions to committee chairman Lawrence Clark. He will then distribute each list to all the committee members in the days leading up to the fourth committee meeting scheduled for April 12 at 6 p.m. at the county public safety building.

During that meeting, committee members will review each list and narrow the field down to eight to 12 questions that could then be formatted by the county communications office.

That office could then post the survey on the county website, Facebook and other social media while publicizing the opportunity for the public to have input into the research work of the committee, Communications Director Samantha Krepps said. For the best results and response rate, she recommended a survey of no more than five to 10 minutes using mostly close-ended multi-choice questions.

The county could also enlist the help of local municipalities by asking them to post either publicity on the survey or the survey itself on their websites and social media, Krepps said.

“One of the major roles of Claremont was to act as a backstop to help seniors who didn’t have other means,” committee member Rick Rovegno said. He asked what the plans are to capture input from a population that may not have computers, Internet service or the tech savvy to access and complete the online survey.

In response, Krepps said the county could distribute the survey to its senior centers, library system and subsidized housing projects where staff members could spread the word and print out hard copies.