Committee begins exploring purpose, uses for Claremont Nursing sale proceeds

Rick Rovegno wanted to know the focus of the volunteer committee set up to explore options for managing $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“What’s our charge?” he asked Tuesday night, as one of 12 Cumberland County residents appointed to gather public input and research human service needs in the lead-up to making a recommendation. “I just want a little bit more clarity on what the [county] commissioners are asking us to do over the next few months.”

Last March, the county finalized the sale of Claremont to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million. The commissioners in mid-November voted 3-0 to set aside about $7.4 million from the nursing home’s sale to be used for future projects, initiatives or funds that will be determined later.

Some residents have suggested the county create a benevolence fund from the profits that could potentially help seniors. Instead, commissioners appointed the exploratory committee to receive input and study needs.

Aside from Rovegno, committee members are Chairman Lawrence Clark, Vice Chairman Randy Nolan, Secretary Barry Denk, Caitlin Cluck, Lu Conser, Joseph Gottwald, Ruth Hower, Gene Koontz, Corby Myers, Kelly Neiderer and Jennifer Schwalm.

They met for the first time this past week to elect leaders, organize subcommittees and schedule the first round of public meetings starting next Tuesday. The volunteers are divided evenly among four subcommittees tasked with identifying gaps in services for mental health, juveniles, older adults and drug and alcohol issues.

Focus too broad?

For 200 years, the principal mission of Claremont was to care for elderly residents who didn’t have other options, Rovegno said. While that mission was specific, he questioned the wisdom of taking such a broad approach.

“This charge is general,” Rovegno said. “If the larger amount is segregated into million dollar pots, that isn’t really generating a lot of money to handle different human service needs.”

Chief County Clerk Stacy Snyder responded. She described herself Tuesday as a facilitator for committee members to use in their work to identify and weigh the options. County leaders from various human service departments have been assigned to each subcommittee to serve as subject matter experts.

“The intent is to look at all the needs across human services,” Snyder told Rovegno, who was appointed to the mental health subcommittee. She said the group of experts met before Tuesday’s meeting to develop a focus.

“We started brainstorming about what Claremont has always been for Cumberland County,” Snyder said. “Anecdotally, we started listing the different history lessons that we all had. We talked about the mental health patients that were housed at Claremont. We talked about the children that were there, how they needed a place to be and there were no family members to take care of them. We talked about the individuals who would live at Claremont and dry out and then go back on their way.”

Synder mentioned Wilhelm Schimmel as one example of a person with an alcohol addiction who stayed at Claremont when that facility served as the county poorhouse.

Regarded today as one of America’s most famous woodcarvers, Schimmel roamed the Cumberland Valley during the late 19th century. A colorful character, he was a violent drunk who died of stomach cancer at the poorhouse in 1890. His folk carvings are on display at museums around the world and can fetch thousands of dollars at auctions.

“The way we’re looking at it, Claremont had an impact on all the human services,” Snyder said. “I can’t speak for the commissioners, but my belief is they want to make sure that whatever recommendation comes forward, it is well-balanced and provides for all the needs. And if there are gaps in any of the human services that they have been found and addressed.”

Need for caution

Dana Best, the county's chief financial officer, said one mission of the exploratory committee is to research countywide needs and determine if any other funding mechanisms are available.

“We want to make sure that we don’t provide funding in an area where there already is funding,” Best said. “If we supplant funding, the other funding may go away, so when this money is no longer available, we end up with a bigger gap than what we had originally. We want to make sure that we are looking at all the options available.”

Denk agreed that the county should avoid supplanting existing funding sources, but said that approach suggests that the county may want to expand services to fill gaps. The question then is how to sustain expanded services, Denk said. “I’m really not interested in a one-shot deal where the money runs out and the program dies.”

Denk proposed using the proceeds from the sale as matching funds to pull down state or federal grant money. Perhaps, there is a way to do that to support expanded programs on an ongoing basis, he said. “It’s a balancing act. The commissioners serve the entire county, but we may find that there are pockets of need. It may not be a blanket program countrywide. It may be targeted because there are areas of need either geographically or by population.”

The $7.4 million in nursing home proceeds has been transferred into a committed fund for future allocations, Best told the committee. This fund carries a higher level of restrictions, so that only the commissioners can un-commit it.

First meetings

The subcommittees are tasked with doing the research and legwork in consultation with subject matter experts. The small groups would report to the whole committee. All the meeting minutes and agendas will be part of the public record.

At first, the committee considered a schedule where subcommittee meetings would alternate each week with the committee meetings. The goal was to have a recommendation ready to present to commissioners by March or April. That approach was questioned by Conser, who said the timeline was too compressed. Rovegno also expressed concern.

“The problem I have right now is I don’t know what I don’t know, so it’s hard for me to express a realistic opinion to you to say how much time it’s going to take,” he said.

As a compromise, Snyder suggested the committee set up its first round of meetings and then decide how to proceed. Two of the subcommittees — juvenile and older adult issues — are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 31. The mental health committee is slated to meet at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The subcommittee researching drug and alcohol issues is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1. The next meeting of the entire committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The locations will be announced later.

Commissioners appointed the members to a six-month term to run through June 30. That term could be extended if the committee is unable to complete its work by midyear, Snyder said.

