Cumberland County commissioners Thursday tabled a $2.26 million capital project request to establish a firearms testing unit for the district attorney’s office.

The commissioners delayed consideration until the finance committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 19 at the courthouse.

At that time, county administrators could provide additional information on the potential fiscal impact the testing unit may have on the general fund budget.

On March 29, commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi voted to accept a $1.5 million Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The grant is being paid for with federal American Rescue Act funds.

Citing concerns over timing, commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against accepting the grant that will be used to purchase specialized equipment, hire two employees and build an addition to accommodate the unit at the county forensic lab at 1601 Ritner Highway.

The grant is set up to cover the salaries and benefits of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in late 2023 and extending through 2024. Once that portion of the grant is spent, the county would have to pay for testing unit staff.

The latest estimate had that cost projected at $761,910 for years three, four and five of the five-year capital project, Chief County Clerk Stacy Snyder said. “That is, I believe, a worst-case scenario if there was no other funding coming in.”

During finance committee meetings held in March, District Attorney Sean McCormack outlined two ways the testing unit could generate enough revenue over the next five years to offset the budget impact.

In convictions involving firearms, his office could gradually recoup the expense by including the lab testing as a prosecution cost in sentences handed down by county judges, McCormack said.

He said that within three to four years the testing unit could be established enough to accept firearms for testing from nearby counties and then charge those counties for providing the service.

Another possible funding source may be available through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Eric Radnovich, director of the DA's forensic investigation division, told the commissioners in March. He said the ATF is trying to encourage local and county agencies to use the NIBIN system more extensively.

Short for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, NIBIN is a database where expended bullet casings can be compared with ballistic imagery from other jurisdictions to generate leads on possible matches in violent crime. A NIBIN technician is one of the two full-time positions the grant would fund through 2024.

911 center upgrade

In other action Thursday, the commissioners approved a capital project request for $110,630 from the Department of Public Safety. The money will be used to add two dispatch consoles in the 911 center of the county emergency services building, department director Bob Shively said.

The 2008 design of the building included space and infrastructure for the two more consoles, Shively told the commissioners. “That has all been wired under the floor.” The request involves the purchase and installation of the consoles, computer work stations, phones, radios, furniture and other associated equipment.

The request also includes new lighting for each work station along with new carpeting for the 911 center, Shively said. He said his department was waiting to coordinate the new carpeting with the installation of the consoles since the work involves lifting up panels in the flooring that access the wiring.

Energy efficiency grant

The commissioners also authorized county planning director Kirk Stoner to apply for a $274,270 state Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant.

The grant is an outgrowth of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. As part of that law, the federal government has provided counties and municipalities of a certain size grants for projects that promote energy efficiency, Stoner said.

Stoner is working with Brent Durham, county director of facilities management, on a list of potential projects that are consistent with program guidelines. The list would be reviewed by commissioners.