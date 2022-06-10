Cheney: Rep. Scott Perry requested presidential pardon in days after Jan. 6 attacks on Capitol

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who represents parts of Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, popped up in the discussions less than 30 minutes in to Thursday's prime-time hearing for House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The House panel alleged that Perry, a leader of efforts to object to the 2020 presidential election results, sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump to protect him from prosecution. Perry has also been linked to connecting Trump with Jeffrey Clark, an official in the Department of Justice who supported Trump’s efforts, according to testimony and documents obtained by the committee. Perry has acknowledged that connection in the past.

“Rep. Scott Perry … has refused to testify here," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vice chair of the panel said during the televised hearing. "As you will see, Representative Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6 to seek a presidential pardon."

Perry denied the accusation through statements issued to multiple Midstate media outlets.

A spokesperson for Perry told Fox43 that the allegations are "a ludicrous and soulless lie."

“This sham committee is nothing but a breathtaking abuse of power, conjuring up political theater to destroy opponents and distract the American People from the economic and national security nightmare created by one-party rule and the radical Left," a spokesperson for Perry said in a statement for WGAL.

In a statement on May 12, the select committee said “Representative Scott Perry was directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” The committee said “in addition, Mr. Perry had various communications with the White House about a number of matters relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, including allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

Perry was texting Meadows as early as Dec. 26, 2020: “Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!”

In the texts released by the committee, Perry encouraged Meadows to talk to Clark, an assistant attorney general who was sympathetic to Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud. A week later, on Jan. 3, Clark attended a meeting at the White House with Trump, where the prospect of elevating Clark to the role of acting attorney general was discussed — but adamantly resisted by Justice Department officials, who threatened to resign, and White House lawyers. Trump ultimately backed down.

Last month, the panel subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, but none has so far complied. Subpoenas were also issued to Perry, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All four met with Trump and White House officials as the former president focused on the Jan. 6 congressional electoral count as his last opportunity to overturn his defeat.

Perry said he refuses to participate in the committee’s proceedings because he doesn’t believe it’s been established according to House Rules.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was not spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from Trump's most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail Thursday night in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden's victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy

“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. "The violence was no accident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0