Changes afoot at hard-hit Pennsylvania veterans home

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced a new leader Wednesday at the Southeastern Veterans' Center, where nearly three dozen residents have died from the coronavirus and a state senator urged the replacement of its leadership.

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has named an acting commandant at the center, the agency said in a statement. It did not name the person, explain the circumstances that led to the appointment or what happened to the prior commandant.

The Southeastern Veterans' Center had been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, with at least 35 residents dying from the virus, according to state data provided last week. The five other state-run veterans homes appear to have been far more successful in keeping the virus out.

The Southeastern Veterans' Center has one of the highest death tolls among Pennsylvania's homes and residential facilities for older adults. Residents of those homes have accounted for roughly two-thirds of the state's 5,200 coronavirus-related deaths.

However, the scope of the outbreak inside the 238-bed Southeastern home had long been unclear, since the state health and veterans affairs departments did not report on cases and deaths there until recent days.