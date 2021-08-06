Central Penn College coming down to wire on nonprofit conversion with new ask for county funds

Facing major fiscal hurdles, Central Penn College has altered its request to Cumberland County for financial assistance in converting the school to a nonprofit entity, a change of plans that has apparently been the source of a great deal of confusion since the matter was originally pitched in June.
The current plan, as presented to the county commissioners Wednesday afternoon, would involve the county making a $1.4 million contribution to a debt reserve fund that Central Penn believes will bolster investor confidence in a bond offering, which is needed to finance a complex series of transactions to convert the college to a nonprofit.
This proposal would present significantly less risk for the county compared to the prior request, with the college now asking for a fixed grant to its debt reserve instead of an open-ended obligation for the county to refill Central Penn’s debt reserve, which the college had asked for in June.
Attempts to coordinate the evolving deal over the past six weeks, however, have been waylaid by miscommunication and general befuddlement, college and county officials indicated Wednesday.
“I have found this 10 minutes of your speech to be more informative than just about anything that we have tried to obtain, not necessarily from the college, on this matter,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo told Central Penn College President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams. “We’ve received certain information one day and the next day it changes.”
The commissioners and their staff have also had to work through the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority, a quasi-independent public finance agency, with an apparent lack of clarity about which hand is dealing with what part of the deal.
“The sharing of information has been horrendous,” said county Solicitor Keith Brenneman, describing receiving documents for legal review that have already been rendered out-of-date by sudden changes.
“It’s been a mess, and we’ve got to pull it back,” said Shawn Farr, Central Penn College’s CFO.
The school, as Farr described it, is in “scramble mode” to complete the nonprofit deal in the face of a hard regulatory deadline and a deteriorating financial situation.
“The college has been losing money for the last few years,” Farr said, and is budgeted to lose $2 million this year on an expense budget of $18 million.
“The loss revolves around declining enrollment and declining students in housing,” Farr said. “That was aggravated by the pandemic. It existed pre-pandemic, but obviously the pandemic did not help.”
Becoming a nonprofit would allow the college to access state and federal funds that are not available to for-profit entities, and would allow the college to fundraise for a dedicated endowment.
Conversion
Central Penn’s current status as a for-profit college is somewhat unique, Fedrizzi-Williams said, given that the corporation is owned entirely through an employee stock ownership plan, which “sounds great in theory but has been really difficult to sustain,” she said.
The college faculty and staff petitioned the administration in 2016 to convert the school to a nonprofit, Fedrizzi-Williams said, and in 2018 Central Penn received clearance to do so from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, its accrediting authority.
Since then, the college has been trying to figure out a way to buy out its remaining employee shareholders, leading to its current predicament.
As explained by Farr, Fedrizzi-Williams and Central Penn board of trustees chair Robert Kelly, the process of converting Central Penn into a financially viable, nonprofit entity is rather complex.
The college is looking for debt to be issued through the CCIDA, whose backing renders the bonds tax-exempt and thus more attractive to investors. The total bond issue is expected to be $16 million to $16.5 million.
The bond proceeds, however, would go to Central Penn Properties Benefit LLC, a financial vehicle controlled by the Social Enterprise Group, a nonprofit foundation based in Elizabethtown. This LLC would use the bond proceeds to buy Central Penn’s real estate; the proceeds of the real estate sale would then be used by Central Penn to buy out the ESOP interests, giving the for-profit entity the ability to then merge with Central Penn 1881, a newly established nonprofit.
The nonprofit college would then enter into a lease contract with the benefit corporation to use the college’s campus, where the college’s lease payments are pegged to the benefit corporation’s debt service, plus the administrative fee charged by Social Enterprise Group.
Under that contract, once the bond was fully paid off, Central Penn Properties Benefit would then surrender ownership of the campus to the nonprofit college.
The arrangement, as described by college officials, is necessary because the new nonprofit college will have no credit history; having the borrowing tied to Social Enterprise Group, which has completed similar transactions previously, would make the bond offering more attractive to investors.
But those investors are aware that the repayment of the bond is entirely dependent on the new nonprofit entity’s ability to make its lease payments.
“They will be unrated bonds, which are essentially junk bonds,” Fedrizzi-Williams said.
The bond underwriter has advised that the bonds may be more attractive if the college has a debt reserve that would be able to make the lease-cum-bond repayments for the first three years, considered to be the riskiest period, if the college falls short. The reserve would be administered by Wilmington Trust.
One reserve bond payment of $1.4 million will come from the bond proceeds; the college’s affiliated scholarship foundation will also make a contribution out of its endowment; and Central Penn is asking the county to contribute the final piece.
The funds would not have to be in place until the lease and bond payments begin in 2023, but in order to go to the bond market, underwriters will need some kind of concrete commitment.
“The commitment letter is what we need. The funding doesn’t have to occur yet,” Fedrizzi-Williams said.
The use of the intermediary company to leverage the college’s real estate is necessary to maximize the funding available, college officials said.
“The college right now is worth more as the real estate than it is as a going concern,” Fedrizzi-Williams said, and banks were uninterested in lending directly to the college with the real estate as collateral.
Commissioner Jean Foschi asked if Social Enterprise Group would be able to provide funding, but the organization’s director, James Reeb, said it is not set up that way, and will rather charge an administrative fee to the college on top of the lease-cum-bond payments.
“Our role is strictly to act as a fiscal sponsor,” Reeb said.
County funds
Broadly speaking, the county commissioners agreed that helping Central Penn with the transaction was worthwhile, although the question is what funds to use.
DiFilippo and Foschi indicated they were not comfortable using general county tax dollars in such a selective manner, but pointed to the county’s share of COVID-19 relief funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, of which the county has already received about half of the nearly $50 million anticipated allocation.
“I am incredibly uncomfortable with using general property tax dollars,” Foschi said. “I am incredibly comfortable with ARP funds.”
The college’s enrollment losses since 2020 would clearly qualify for ARP compensation, DiFilippo said, which would free up at least $1.4 million for the college to add to the debt reserve.
However, the county is still in the process of putting together an application system for what it anticipates being a local COVID stimulus program using the ARP payout, which may put a kink in the college’s timeline.
“How satisfied would the underwriter be with saying ‘you may qualify for a grant that doesn’t yet exist’?” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger asked.
Eichelberger was more supportive of using other funding streams for Central Penn’s request, including the proceeds from the county’s sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned home for which the county has signed a sale agreement and anticipates close on in the coming weeks.
Brenneman suggested that, if Central Penn were to make an application as soon as the county finalizes the program, the county could send a letter of support to the underwriter while the program is ongoing.
“Something as simple as ‘Central Penn has made an application for $1.4 million, the application has been reviewed and they’re eligible and they meet all of the requirements for the issuance of the grant, the funds will be available on x,’” Brenneman said. “That is a pretty clear indication that funding is available and will be provided. Perhaps that will do it.”