Central Penn College coming down to wire on nonprofit conversion with new ask for county funds

The funds would not have to be in place until the lease and bond payments begin in 2023, but in order to go to the bond market, underwriters will need some kind of concrete commitment.

“The commitment letter is what we need. The funding doesn’t have to occur yet,” Fedrizzi-Williams said.

The use of the intermediary company to leverage the college’s real estate is necessary to maximize the funding available, college officials said.

“The college right now is worth more as the real estate than it is as a going concern,” Fedrizzi-Williams said, and banks were uninterested in lending directly to the college with the real estate as collateral.

Commissioner Jean Foschi asked if Social Enterprise Group would be able to provide funding, but the organization’s director, James Reeb, said it is not set up that way, and will rather charge an administrative fee to the college on top of the lease-cum-bond payments.

“Our role is strictly to act as a fiscal sponsor,” Reeb said.

County funds

Broadly speaking, the county commissioners agreed that helping Central Penn with the transaction was worthwhile, although the question is what funds to use.