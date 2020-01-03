Reaction from area politicians to the United States’ airstrike in Iraq which killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general:
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)
Issued the following statement Friday at 7:45 a.m.:
“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.)
Issued the following statement Friday at 1:04 p.m.:
"Qassim Suleimani was a military figure who inflicted terror and killed thousands in Israel, Iraq, Syria and other places. He was directly responsible for the killing of hundreds of American soldiers and civilians. The world is safer with him gone.
The Trump Administration must provide a full briefing to Congress next week regarding the following:
• The intelligence used to authorize the strike;
• The legal basis for the strike;
You have free articles remaining.
• The nature of the threat articulated by the Pentagon in its statement last night; and
• The preparations and planning the Administration has undertaken regarding potential retaliation by the Iranian regime against Americans abroad and here at home.
I have grave concerns that President Trump and his Administration have not provided the American people with a comprehensive strategy on Iran. Finally, this and other recent actions by the Administration have been taken without a Congressionally-approved Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). As we prepare for fallout in the coming days, Congress has a critical role to play in assessing the legality of the strike, understanding its impact on U.S. national security and conducting oversight over this Administration’s actions abroad.”
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
Issued the following statement Friday at 2:16 p.m.:
"The United States will not allow Iran, or its terrorists like Soleimani, to destabilize the region and the world, and kill Americans with impunity. The decades of ignoring acts of terror, or addressing it with harsh language are over. These airstrikes were wholly appropriate. We continue to show the strength and resolve of our Nation, and the President’s undeterred and relentless pursuit of combatting terrorism and keeping us safe."
U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)
Posted on Twitter at 8:26 a.m..:
"From day one, President Trump has been committed to achieving peace through strength, protecting Americans at home and abroad. Our Armed Forces are the best in the world, and we’re indebted to them."
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad raises tensions even higher between Tehran…