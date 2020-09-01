Casey, lawmakers ask Trump's postmaster to return sorting machines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump's postmaster general was asked to immediately return sorting machines that were removed by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and 10 of Pennsylvania's members of Congress on Tuesday, as union officials say the machines' removal has contributed to a slowdown in mail delivery.

The letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was signed by the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, all nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the U.S. House and one of its nine Republicans, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County.

"Over the past several weeks we have heard from people in every county across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who are gravely concerned about delayed mail delivery," they wrote. "We call on you to immediately return to service machines that have been removed in recent months."

A postal service spokesperson, however, said Tuesday that slowdowns in mail service are beginning to improve and reiterated that it will not return the machines. The order to remove them was given before DeJoy — a former supply-chain CEO who is a major donor to Trump and the Republican Party — took over the post in June, the spokesperson said.