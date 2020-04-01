Carlisle, Cumberland County receives grant funding as result of COVID-19 relief legislation

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on Wednesday announced that Carlisle is among a number of municipalities across the state to receive grant funding as a result of the latest coronavirus relief legislation.

Casey announced that Pennsylvania will receive $170.65 million in new funding from Community Development Block Grants and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants. He said the grants can be used to help provide shelter to homeless individuals, increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services, among other uses.

"I was proud to advocate for Pennsylvania to receive necessary funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses for our families and communities," Casey said in a news release. "CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth, and the funding is important as ever as our nation battles this pandemic."

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security (CARES) Act, Carlisle received $227,901 in CDBG grant funding.

Counties also received grant funding, and Cumberland County will receive $727,510.