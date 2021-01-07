Capitol police chief defends response to 'criminal' rioters

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The protests interrupted those proceedings for nearly seven hours.

The mob broke windows, entered both the Senate and House chambers and went into the offices of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Demings said there were "a lot of unanswered questions and I’m damn determined to get answers to those questions about what went wrong today.''

A police spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said she was outraged to see accounts on social media of a Capitol Police officer posing for a photo with a protester. "Would you take a selfie with someone who was robbing a bank?” she asked. “I can’t imagine if a couple of thousand of (Black Lives Matters) protesters had descended on the Capitol ... that there would be 13 people arrested.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, suggested there could be leadership changes at the Capitol police.