Candidate for governor Charlie Gerow says he did not cause fatal accident on Turnpike

HARRISBURG — Charlie Gerow, a Republican who announced his candidacy for governor last month, said Friday that he is cooperating with a police investigation into an accident in which a motorcyclist was killed, and that shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours.

In a statement through a spokesperson, Gerow said he did not cause the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police have released little information about the accident Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, saying only that it involved a motorcycle and a car that a Gerow spokesperson identified as the one Gerow was driving.

The turnpike was closed for seven hours after the accident in the westbound lanes in Chester County, just west of the King of Prussia interchange, police said in a news release.

The Chester County coroner’s office identified the victim as Logan Carl Abbott, 30, of Bradford County. The cause of death is multiple blunt impacts and toxicology tests on the victim are pending, Chester County Coroner Christina VandePol said.

It is not clear whether other vehicles were involved, whether there were any witnesses or how the accident happened. Gerow was not injured, his statement said.