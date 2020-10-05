Bypassing run for governor, Toomey says he's ready for return to private sector

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will not seek re-election in 2022 and plans to leave public service, he confirmed, a surprise move for the fiercely anti-tax and anti-regulation lawmaker who had been seen as the favorite to be the party's nominee for governor in two years.

Toomey’s decision will force Pennsylvania Republicans to look elsewhere for candidates for both seats in a politically divided state where both parties have shown they can win statewide races.

At a news conference near his home in suburban Allentown, Toomey said he will serve out the final two years of his second term, “and after that my plan is to go back to the .”

“I always thought that I’d probably serve just two terms and often mentioned that along the way,” Toomey said at the news conference at the studios of WVLT-TV, standing with his wife and three children, the youngest of whom is 10.

Toomey called his reasons “personal, not political,” and that 18 years in public office — including six years in the U.S. House from 1999 through 2004 — is a long time and had demanded sacrifices from his family.