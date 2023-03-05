A 2-1 majority of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners took action Thursday to revise the bylaws of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC).

Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi approved a revision that bars any current and future commissioner from holding a seat on the CAEDC executive committee.

In a separate motion, DiFilippo and Foschi approved a different revision that removes the phrase “liaison county commissioner” from the bylaws. Gary Eichelberger, the current liaison commissioner, voted against the changes.

The twin motions came weeks after the two commissioners voted in February to overrule Eichelberger and authorize county solicitor Keith Brenneman to draft the revisions.

At the time, Eichelberger accused the other two commissioners of singling him out for removal as the liaison from the executive committee.

In response, DiFilippo and Foschi said that their 2-1 vote in February was driven by the need to address stakeholder concerns and to distance CAEDC staff from the excessive influence of any county commissioner.

The same motion Thursday that removed the phrase “liaison county commissioner” also revised language to specify that a five-member executive committee be established to include the chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and secretary of the CAEDC board of directors.

Under this revision, instead of the liaison commissioner, the fifth member of the executive committee will be an individual designated by the majority of the board of directors. This could include a county employee – a prospect that drew criticism from Eichelberger.

“Even though the law allows it, I will repeat what I said before that this practice of populating positions with employees who answer to commissioners can have a very negative effect on the objectivity of the organization and potentially skirt the hotel tax law which requires an arms-length distance,” Eichelberger said.

In response, Brenneman said Thursday that the role of the executive committee is resolving personnel matters while the implementation of the hotel tax is handled by the board of directors.

“I don’t have the concern that you do about interjecting a county employee on the executive board,” Brenneman told Eichelberger. “I’m not offering my comment as a debate.”

Eichelberger added that CAEDC staff members have suggested that a past chairman be able to fill that fifth member position. The most recent former chair, Crystal Quintin, would be a logical choice given her volunteer efforts as a past leader with CAEDC that included oversight of recent transition initiatives, Eichelberger said.

As a selection method, Foschi suggested that the county put out a call for resumes and letters of interest from local residents who may want to serve on the CAEDC executive committee.

The applicants could then be considered at a future public meeting, Brenneman said. Foschi then made a motion to follow that process and DiFilippo seconded the motion.

Eichelberger voted in favor of this motion, saying that the process of putting out a call for interested applicants is in line with what the county has done for other boards.

“I would hope that CAEDC would be provided an opportunity to present fair input,” Eichelberger said.