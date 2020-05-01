Budget fallout from coronavirus hitting Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — The economic hurt from measures to contain the coronavirus unfolded more Friday, as Pennsylvania state government's tax collections collapsed in April and, in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney proposed tax increases and layoffs.

The state Revenue Department reported collecting $2.2 billion in April, half of what it had originally expected in one of the biggest revenue months before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The department estimated that approximately $1.7 billion of the $2.2 billion shortfall in April can be attributed to moving tax-filing deadlines to July or later.

Most of that gap — about $400 million of the roughly $500 million difference — is thus far being attributed by department analysts to the business shutdowns to fight the spread of the virus.

Still, the losses from the shutdowns can be expected to widen in May and beyond, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

“This is by no means over, even once we get to the point where businesses are all reopening in the coming weeks, there’s still a lot of economic damage that’s been done and it will take some time for those effects to clear,” Hassell said in a telephone interview.