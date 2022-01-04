 Skip to main content
Brobson takes oath as Pennsylvania's newest Supreme Court justice

Kevin Brobson

Kevin Brobson 

 Keith Srakocic

HARRISBURG — A lower-court judge elected in November has taken the oath of office to become a justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Republican Kevin Brobson was sworn in on Monday in the high court's Harrisburg courtroom. The oath was administered by Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, who served with Brobson on Commonwealth Court.

Brobson won a squeaker of an election against Democrat Maria McLaughlin, prevailing by nearly 25,000 votes out of almost 2.8 million cast, or 50.45% to 49.55%.

He replaces fellow Republican Thomas Saylor, who reached the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75 last year. The court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans.

A ceremonial event had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Brobson is a Montoursville native who now lives in Dauphin County. He spent more than a decade on Commonwealth Court, including as its president judge, and has been a member of the state's Judicial Conduct Board.

People are also reading…

He is a graduate of Lycoming College and Widener University Law School.

