Bill Tracker: Standardized training for K-9 officers

About the bill

Two-legged police officers must go through state-mandated training to serve on a municipal police force, but the rules for training their four-legged colleagues are more lax, according to one state representative.

State Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Folsom, is proposing a bill that would standardize training for K-9 officers.

“In Pennsylvania, our state and local K-9 teams continue to be a great example of the dedication of our law enforcement services,” Kruger wrote in a co-sponsorship memo. “However, the nonstandardized training of municipal and state K-9 units can create drastic learning curves between the two, with some municipal units training for much shorter or longer periods of time than state units.”