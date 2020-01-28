Bill Tracker: Standardized training for K-9 officers

Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage. These bills impact the lives of people living in Pennsylvania every day.
Each week The Sentinel will highlight one bill that has not received widespread attention.
About the bill
Two-legged police officers must go through state-mandated training to serve on a municipal police force, but the rules for training their four-legged colleagues are more lax, according to one state representative.
You have free articles remaining.
State Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Folsom, is proposing a bill that would standardize training for K-9 officers.
“In Pennsylvania, our state and local K-9 teams continue to be a great example of the dedication of our law enforcement services,” Kruger wrote in a co-sponsorship memo. “However, the nonstandardized training of municipal and state K-9 units can create drastic learning curves between the two, with some municipal units training for much shorter or longer periods of time than state units.”
House Bill 2186 would establish state canine team training and certification standards that follow those used by the United States Police Canine Association.
On its website, the association calls its testing “the field’s toughest and only national police K-9 certification” and touts dozens of court rulings approving of its training. It has been training and certifying police dogs since 1971 and holds an annual National Police Dog Field Trials that crown an annual Top Patrol Dog.
“Our municipal K-9 teams deserve to be trained properly and to a standard that will protect both handler and canine,” Kruger wrote in her co-sponsorship memo. “By incorporating the United States Police Canine Association standards into a standard created by our own municipal and state police organizations, we can continue to support our K-9 teams as they put their lives on the line every day to protect us.”
The bill was introduced on Jan. 10 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.