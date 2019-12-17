Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage.
These bills impact the lives of people living in Pennsylvania every day.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced plans in August to close two of the state’s remaining centers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a move hailed by disability advocates as part of the end of institutionalization.
For now, though, it’s led to a fight over how best to care for people who need substantial care and supervision.
Two bills in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, one each in the House and Senate, were introduced in response to the Wolf administration’s announcement and would prohibit the Polk and White Haven centers from being closed. Both bills have seen movement in the Legislature.
Pennsylvania used to institutionalize thousands of people with disabilities and mental health problems. The practice often resulted in abuses, including a 1970s scandal at the Polk State Center in which people were kept in cages and tied to benches, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Those facilities have gradually been closed as advocates have pushed for community-based treatment of people with disabilities and mental illnesses.
Today, less than 720 people with intellectual disabilities are treated in state-operated facilities, according to an AP story about the planned closures. There are 306 people served by the Polk State Center in Venango County and the White Haven State Center in Luzerne County.
“Having an intellectual disability does not mean a person is incapable of making decisions, contributing to their community, or exploring lifelong learning opportunities. Community-based settings honor the inherent value of every person and empower individuals to choose the direction of their own lives,” Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said in a news release in August announcing plans to close the facilities within three years.
The announcement was met with opposition, particularly in Venango County in northwest Pennsylvania, where people say the Polk State Center and Polk Borough have become like family to the residents. The Venango County commissioners passed a resolution opposing the closure, and multiple unions representing workers there also opposed it.
Four state senators, including Scott Hutchinson, R-Oil City, who represents Venango County, argued in a co-sponsorship memo that facilities like Polk State Center may remain the best option for some people who have such significant disabilities that they require 24/7 attention and support.
“Closing these facilities has the potential to place residents at risk and force families to make excruciatingly difficult emotional and financial decisions for the very individuals we have vowed to protect,” wrote the group of senators, which also includes John Yudichak, I-Nanticoke, Lisa Baker, R-Dallas, and Michele Brooks, R-Greenville.
“It is unconscionable that this closure decision would be made without first discussing it with the impacted family members and residents,” they wrote.
Senate Bill 906 would force the Department of Human Services to meet a series of requirements and receive approval from a task force before closing centers. The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate 40-9 on Nov. 18.
A similar bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, House Bill 1918, passed the House Health Committee on Oct. 22 by a 16-8 vote and is awaiting a vote by the full House.
Support for the closures is gaining momentum, however. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania recently announced its disagreement with the other unions, saying it is in favor of closing the facilities and replacing them with programs that allow disabled people to live in the community, according to the Hill.