Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage.
These bills impact the lives of people living in Pennsylvania every day.
Each week The Sentinel will highlight one bill that has not received widespread attention.
About the bill
In response to an alarming rise in opioid deaths, Pennsylvania enacted a law in 2014 giving legal immunity to overdose victims and to people who alert first responders about overdoses.
The “good Samaritan” law was intended to address one cause of fatal overdoses: that victims don’t seek medical treatment because they are afraid they will be charged with a drug crime.
It has also, however, contributed to a frustrating phenomenon. People who are addicted to opioids sometimes overdose over and over again, requiring emergency workers to save their lives multiple times.
Some legislators see this as a problem that needs to be addressed.
You have free articles remaining.
“Clearly these victims need more help - and if they are not motivated to seek the help they desperately need by the risk to their own lives, then our Good Samaritan Immunity law must provide the motivation for them,” Rep. Christopher B. Quinn, R-Media, wrote in a co-sponsorship memo for House Bill 137.
House Bill 137 would require overdose victims seeking legal immunity to be screened by an addiction services provider and receive a treatment referral if needed. There is an exception for “a person that demonstrates a reasonable inability to pay for or otherwise obtain the screening and referral.”
“By including this important step in the rescue process, it is my hope that more lives will be saved,” Quinn wrote.
However, the bill is opposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, which argues it could create additional confusion over whether or not a person will get legal immunity. In an emergency, people need clarity on whether they will be liable to prosecution, the department argues.
“During a crisis such as an overdose, seconds matter,” spokeswoman Rachel Kostelac told the (Sunbury) Daily Item. “Any hesitation in contacting emergency personnel could be the difference between a person’s life and death.”
The existing good Samaritan bill already contains conditions to receiving immunity. For example, people in possession of large enough quantities of drugs to fall under “intent to sell” laws are not protected, and immunity does not apply unless the report is made due to a reasonable belief that the person overdosing is at risk of serious bodily injury or death.
Despite the department’s concerns, House Bill 137 passed the House of Representatives on Dec. 17 by a 122-72 vote. It is now awaiting a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senator Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, has introduced a similar bill in the Pennsylvania Senate. That bill is also sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and has not yet received a vote.