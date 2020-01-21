Bill Tracker: Allowing victims of data breaches to sue companies that didn’t secure information

The bill would also require organizations to take “reasonable measures” to secure personal identification information. If they suffer a data breach, they would be required to notify affected customers “without unreasonable delay.” A delay of up to three days is permitted only if requested by law enforcement.

“Our personal information is at risk. Countless incidents over the past few years have laid this fact bare,” Solomon wrote in a co-sponsorship memo. “We need to do more to defend Pennsylvanians' private, personal information from falling into the wrong hands.”

The personal information protected by House Bill 1010 would include Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account and credit card numbers, and medical information.

Private causes of action are a relatively new tool in the fight against data breaches. All eyes are currently on California, which authorized them in the California Consumer Protection Act that took effect Jan. 1, leading to speculation about how many lawsuits will materialize.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives bill was introduced last April, but has not yet received a vote in the House Commerce Committee.

A similar bill was introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, and is sitting in the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.

