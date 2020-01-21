Bill Tracker: Allowing victims of data breaches to sue companies that didn’t secure information

Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
About the bill
Nearly everyone has been touched by data breaches at some point in recent years, from the 3 billion Yahoo! accounts compromised in 2013 to the more than 500 Facebook records affected in an incident last year.
If the data breach stems from negligence or other fault by the company that owns your information, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office can seek fines and restitution. But according to state Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, the victims of data breaches can’t sue on their own.
House Bill 1010, introduced by Solomon, would change that. Under the bill, victims of data breaches could sue for $5,000 per violation or more if their actual losses were more than $5,000. The attorney general’s office can also seek civil penalties up to $10,000.
The bill would also require organizations to take “reasonable measures” to secure personal identification information. If they suffer a data breach, they would be required to notify affected customers “without unreasonable delay.” A delay of up to three days is permitted only if requested by law enforcement.
“Our personal information is at risk. Countless incidents over the past few years have laid this fact bare,” Solomon wrote in a co-sponsorship memo. “We need to do more to defend Pennsylvanians' private, personal information from falling into the wrong hands.”
The personal information protected by House Bill 1010 would include Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account and credit card numbers, and medical information.
Private causes of action are a relatively new tool in the fight against data breaches. All eyes are currently on California, which authorized them in the California Consumer Protection Act that took effect Jan. 1, leading to speculation about how many lawsuits will materialize.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives bill was introduced last April, but has not yet received a vote in the House Commerce Committee.
A similar bill was introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, and is sitting in the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.
