Bill Tracker: Allowing legislators to officiate marriages

Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage. These bills impact the lives of people living in Pennsylvania every day.
Each week The Sentinel will highlight one bill that has not received widespread attention.
About the bill
Pennsylvanians have several options to choose from to solemnize their marriage: in addition to religious leaders, couples can choose a judge or a mayor.
You have free articles remaining.
But for some people, there’s still not enough politics in their love life. According to a co-sponsorship memo from state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Dallas, constituents have asked her to officiate their marriages.
The problem is, legislators aren’t on the list of authorized officiants in Pennsylvania – but House Bill 1777 would change that.
“I believe members of the General Assembly also should be able to preside over such occasions,” Boback wrote.
Her bill would permit all state senators and representatives to perform marriage ceremonies. Former members would also be authorized if they were not defeated for reelection or convicted of a misdemeanor or felony, and met several other conditions.
New York said “I do” to a similar law in 2018 adding legislators to its list of officiants. At the time it passed, state legislators were more likely to use it as an opportunity for humor than express eagerness to get in the marriage business, according to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
“I didn’t campaign on a promise of marital bliss but hey, if I can help, why not?” New York Sen. Andrew Gounardes wrote on Twitter.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.