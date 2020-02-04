Bill Tracker: Allowing legislators to officiate marriages

Each legislative session thousands of bills and amendments are introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Only a fraction become law, and an even smaller portion receive wide media coverage. These bills impact the lives of people living in Pennsylvania every day.

Each week The Sentinel will highlight one bill that has not received widespread attention.

About the bill

Pennsylvanians have several options to choose from to solemnize their marriage: in addition to religious leaders, couples can choose a judge or a mayor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But for some people, there’s still not enough politics in their love life. According to a co-sponsorship memo from state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Dallas, constituents have asked her to officiate their marriages.

The problem is, legislators aren’t on the list of authorized officiants in Pennsylvania – but House Bill 1777 would change that.

“I believe members of the General Assembly also should be able to preside over such occasions,” Boback wrote.