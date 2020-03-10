Bill Tracker: Proposal offers senior property tax relief

Each legislative session, thousands of bills and amendments are introduced by Pennsylvania lawmakers. Only a fraction make it far enough to receive public debate and media attention.
Each week, The Sentinel will highlight one bill and issues surrounding it that have not received widespread attention.
About the bill
Yet another bill to try to reduce Pennsylvania’s property tax burden highlights the major pitfall in such proposals — the problem isn’t property taxes themselves, it’s what you replace them with.
House Bill 1951, a bi-partisan measure introduced last week, calls for property tax rates to be frozen for all residential properties whose resident is age 65 or older, and has resided at the property for five years or more.
The exemption on rate increases for seniors would apply to all political subdivisions in the state.
For years, Pennsylvania has wrestled with local jurisdictions — particularly school districts — being heavily reliant on property taxes. This can be a particular hardship for seniors living on fixed incomes who have planned their retirement assuming they will continue to live in their home at a relatively stable level of taxation.
But the real problem with finding a solution is identified in the next-to-last section of HB1951.
“The Department of Revenue shall reimburse political subdivisions annually for the difference between the real property taxes imposed upon individuals who are receiving exemptions under this act and the tax liability which would have been imposed if the exemptions had not been granted,” the bill states.
The bill doesn’t further specify where that money will come from, and the ability of the state to materialize those funds is where Pennsylvania’s tax situation becomes difficult.
Pennsylvania voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1997 granting tax exemption up to 50% of assessed value for primary residences. In 2017, a further amendment upped this “homestead” exemption to 100% of home value.
However, the state has struggled to fully fund this by providing a revenue stream to local governments to replace these foregone taxes. The most significant move was the 2006 Taxpayer Relief Act, which created a system whereby state revenue from small games of chance was distributed to school districts in exchange for homestead property tax reductions.
More ambitious proposals — such as the move to eliminate property taxes entirely — have run aground on a source of replacement revenue.
Former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner made such a proposal a centerpiece of his campaign in 2018. But the plan was also criticized for the fine details, which involved the state replacing local property tax revenues dollar-for-dollar at their current levels, using money from higher sales and income taxes — in effect, a massive cash transfer from Pennsylvania workers and consumers to school districts with high home values.
