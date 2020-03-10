Bill Tracker: Proposal offers senior property tax relief

“The Department of Revenue shall reimburse political subdivisions annually for the difference between the real property taxes imposed upon individuals who are receiving exemptions under this act and the tax liability which would have been imposed if the exemptions had not been granted,” the bill states.

The bill doesn’t further specify where that money will come from, and the ability of the state to materialize those funds is where Pennsylvania’s tax situation becomes difficult.

Pennsylvania voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1997 granting tax exemption up to 50% of assessed value for primary residences. In 2017, a further amendment upped this “homestead” exemption to 100% of home value.

However, the state has struggled to fully fund this by providing a revenue stream to local governments to replace these foregone taxes. The most significant move was the 2006 Taxpayer Relief Act, which created a system whereby state revenue from small games of chance was distributed to school districts in exchange for homestead property tax reductions.

More ambitious proposals — such as the move to eliminate property taxes entirely — have run aground on a source of replacement revenue.

Former state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner made such a proposal a centerpiece of his campaign in 2018. But the plan was also criticized for the fine details, which involved the state replacing local property tax revenues dollar-for-dollar at their current levels, using money from higher sales and income taxes — in effect, a massive cash transfer from Pennsylvania workers and consumers to school districts with high home values.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.