Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday.

House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.

In January, Cumberland County commissioners — comprised of two Republicans and one Democrat — released a statement regarding their unanimous opposition to HB 1800. The county argued that a number of the proposed changes would put an undue burden on election bureaus in getting results quickly to the Department of State.

“The proposed legislation is mere window dressing and not a viable solution to the issues at hand,” the commissioners said. “As a combined body, the state legislature needs to come up with real solutions to the system that they imposed upon us along with its unworkable timelines and absurd requirements. Laying more unworkable mandates on top of this will only worsen election issues.”

Some of the elements of the bill that most concerned the commissioners were the creation of early voting centers — which they said would be too costly to staff and locate — and the timeline expected for bureaus to count all ballots.

What is proposed

Though his previous version of the bill failed to pass, Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, re-introduced the bill last year after hearing Wolf reportedly indicate he was more open about voter identification expansion.

“The Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act is a commonsense approach to help voters, help counties and ensure trust in our elections,” Grove said in a memorandum asking for co-sponsorships in July.

The first version of this year’s HB 1800 was supported by local representatives Greg Rothman, R-Silver Spring, and Glenn Stambaugh, R-Perry County. Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, came on board as a co-sponsor after the bill was amended last fall.

As it stands, the bill calls for the establishment of a Bureau of Election Audits, which would be run by the state auditor general’s department. The auditor general would conduct independent election audits, or an appointed independent special auditor would if the auditor general was up for election that year. The bureau would be tasked with audits of each election, which would include an audit of ballots, election machine logs, returned absentee and mail-in ballots in each county, canvassed ballots, and pre-testing of election equipment.

The bill also calls for the state to begin issuing new voter registration cards with scannable identification numbers with copies of the voter’s signature, which would then be used at polling places. The polling places would be required to have electronic poll books to scan those cards, something Cumberland County said it was interested in pursuing in the future, but would not be ready because of the cost to undertake immediately if the bill is passed.

The bill would also require at least two inspectors of election — one from each party — to be present at mail-in ballot return locations to oversee those returns. Those inspectors would have the power to verify the identity of each person returning a ballot, review it and separate the ballot if they determine it is in violation, including issues with the signature.

Because the inspectors of election would be required to be at the mail-in ballot locations, the operating hours of those locations would be based on their availability. Currently, the only mail-in ballot drop-off point in Cumberland County is at the county’s Bureau of Elections in Carlisle, and it was monitored by both staff and a member of the county Sheriff’s Office.

Other limits on mail-in ballots would include no county or department operating a permanent mail-in voting list — voters would have to request a mail-in ballot for each election — and counties would be required to use an automated sorting or extracting machine with certain capabilities, such as signature verification. According to the bill, any separated ballot from these machines or by the inspectors would have to include manual comparisons of the signature and require the elector to appear in person or provide the county with proof of identification or affirmation.

Sticking points

Two parts of the bill that were of focus for county commissioners were in-person early voting and the timeline for counting ballots.

Grove’s bill calls for each county to offer an opportunity to vote at an early voting center prior to election day beginning with the 2025 primary. The voting centers would be considered polling places, and counties would have to operate at least one but no more than five, with centers for each 100,000 residents located centrally in population areas. The county would be required to secure and monitor the centers with both staff and video recording, including overnight, with video recordings then retained and made available publicly.

“The early vote centers will be costly as we will need to provide and pay for locations and hire staffing at each one,” commissioners said in January.

The bill also calls for all in-person and mail-in ballots to be counted by 9 p.m. election day or 6 a.m. the following day for mail-in ballots that arrived on election day itself. The county said that though allowing them to pre-canvass earlier is a benefit, instituting a deadline to count thousands of mail-in ballots by that evening isn’t feasible.

“Counting ballots for 24-hours straight will put an enormous burden on the election staff and we cannot guarantee the accuracy that we have already demonstrated in past elections,” commissioners said.

Other election bills have either already failed or remain stuck in a committee. Wolf previously vetoed House Bill 1300 over proposed changes to voter identification rules, and Senate Bill 784 remains in limbo in the state government committee. That bill would also move up deadlines for mail-in ballots, both in terms of reporting their results and in applying for them.

After budget hearings in the General Assembly, the House is back in session at noon Monday to consider new bills, including House Bill 1800.

