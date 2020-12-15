BIden's electoral college victory complicates Midstate legislators' pro-Trump election challenges

Thus, if Texas were to have been found to have standing, the U.S. Supreme Court would have then had to step in and overrule state courts on matters of state law and state constitutional doctrine, an extraordinary standard under the basic concept of federalism.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is what the Trump campaign, as well as the amicus filers, desired. Pennsylvania legislators’ briefs alleged that the PA Supreme Court “usurped” and “contravened” their authority, and although the briefs did not explicitly endorse Texas’ desired remedy of disenfranchising the four states from the Electoral College, the briefs also did not explicitly oppose it.

But as Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shaprio wrote in his defense brief, “nothing in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution supports Texas’s view that it can dictate the manner in which four sister states run their elections, and Texas suffered no harm because it dislikes the results in those elections.”

What further avenues, if any, are available to local Republicans who still wish to scrap Pennsylvania’s presidential election results is unclear.