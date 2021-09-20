Barletta signs anti-tax pledge in GOP campaign for governor

HARRISBURG — Lou Barletta, the former congressman seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, has signed a pledge from a conservative anti-tax Washington-based group that commits him to oppose tax increases.

The pledge, sponsored by Americans for Tax Reform, commits the signer to “oppose and veto any and all efforts to increase taxes.”

Barletta, of Hazleton in northeastern Pennsylvania, said on Twitter on Friday that he was proud to sign it. He is the first one in the GOP field to do so.

Barletta did not immediately return a phone call about it Monday, but his campaign said in a statement that “the last thing Pennsylvanians need is the government taking more of their hard-earned money.”

“Lou Barletta has always supported lower taxes to help families and employers make their own decisions and that will continue when he’s governor,” his campaign said.

Americans for Tax Reform lists 13 of 27 sitting Republican governors who have signed it. No Democrats have signed it.

Barletta signed it Sept. 6, according to Americans for Tax Reform.