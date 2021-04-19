 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barletta, eyeing a run for governor, starts raising money
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
Politics

Barletta, eyeing a run for governor, starts raising money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Newsy investigation found well-funded groups are backing efforts to tighten voting rules in 43 states.Lobbying records pull the curtain back on Opportunity Solutions Project, a nonprofit advocating for tougher election laws in about a dozen states, including 2020 battlegrounds, with legislatures led by Republicans.Many of those lawmakers, like former president Donald Trump, still question the security of the last election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.Opportunity Solutions Project reported lobbying in favor of a bill just passed in Iowa that would reduce early voting from 29 to 18 days and the time to request an absentee ballot, while requiring more aggressive maintenance of voter rolls.Opportunity Solutions Project is also flexing political muscle in Georgia, listing former Republican National Committee chairman and former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour among lobbyists working on elections reform in the state legislature.The Georgia Senate just approved a bill requiring more identification for absentee voters.Records also show Opportunity Solutions Project lobbying in Pennsylvania and Texas, two more states considering new voting measures."We see this as an opportunity," said Jonathan Bechtle, operations director at Opportunity Solutions Project.  "There clearly are some things that need to be cleaned up or worked on or could be better in some of these states."Their aim is to restore confidence in elections, he said."Making it easy to vote, hard to cheat, is kind of how I think about it," Bechtle said.Opportunity Solutions Project is tied to the Foundation for Government Accountability, an organization supporting conservative causes such as food stamp reform.IRS records show that group received more than $9 million dollars in donations in 2018, the most recent year on file.The organization does not reveal the identity of its contributors, even as they help fuel their national drive to change voting laws that could make it harder for people to cast ballots."We take it really seriously to protect the privacy of our donors just like any other nonprofit does," Bechtle said.Other groups pushing for stricter voting rules include the RNC and a new coalition of conservative organizations known as the Election Transparency Initiative, led by former Trump administration homeland security official and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli.Texas Rep. Jacey Jetton said feedback from a variety of outside groups was helpful as he put together four bills to stiffen election rules."Weve talked to a lot of organizations, were listening," said Jetton, a Republican. "But the bills we put together wont be bills by any particular organization. These are going to be ones that we determine make sense."The other side has its own army of powerful interest groups deployed to statehouses.They argue the right to vote is under attack.Lobbying reports show branches of AARP, the ACLU and NAACP all working to promote bills to preserve and expand voter access.

Lou Barletta, the Trump-backing former congressman and immigration hawk who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate, has taken a step toward possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 and begun a political action committee to raise money.

Barletta told The Associated Press a month ago that he was considering running and would decide in the coming weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Barletta has continued to discuss the possibility of running internally, with Republicans, and on Monday said in an interview, “I am definitely very seriously considering it.”

To help him in his decision-making, Barletta has forged another connection to Donald Trump, saying that he hired a newly formed political consulting firm that includes Bill Stepien, Trump's former campaign manager and White House political director.

Barletta to decide on possible run for governor; Mastriano shows interest as well
Bob Casey beats Trump-backed Barletta in Senate race

The website for Barletta's new political action committee, Change PAC, lays out his views on a range of topics and on how they affect Pennsylvania. The PAC, he said, is not an announcement that he is running, but “people across Pennsylvania have been encouraging me to get involved in statewide issues and the PAC gives me a platform to do it.”

Barletta, 65, was a staunch and early supporter of Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary race from his perch in Congress in a northeastern Pennsylvania district where Trump made a particularly strong showing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barletta won the seat during 2010's Republican wave after rising to national prominence as the mayor of small-city Hazleton, where he tried to combat illegal immigration through tough municipal laws. His strategy was copied by dozens of other cities across the U.S., but his Hazleton ordinances were never enforced before the U.S. Supreme Court struck them down in 2014.

He appeared on stage at Trump’s rallies, served on the executive committee of Trump’s transition team and, in Congress, introduced a bill to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to help Trump fulfill a key campaign promise.

Despite his close relationship with Trump, Barletta's was unable to make that support translate to the 2018 race for U.S. Senate and lost by 13 percentage points to the incumbent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. After Barletta lost, he remained engaged with politics, getting involved with Trump’s unsuccessful reelection campaign in Pennsylvania.

Still, if he runs, Barletta would likely be considered the front-runner in what could be a crowded GOP primary next spring.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited from serving a third term, leaving the governor's office without an incumbent running for the first time since 2010.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination, and his success in two statewide contests and fundraising prowess have given pause to other Democrats thinking of running for the office.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser — who succeeded Barletta in Congress and lives near Barletta — has said he is interested in running for governor, and the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia appointed by Trump, William McSwain, has told Republican officials that he is seriously considering running for governor.

McSwain last month began Freedom PA, a political action committee to raise money.

Joe Gale, a Montgomery County commissioner, has said he is running, while freshman state Sen. Doug Mastriano from Franklin County and second-term state Sen. Dan Laughlin from Erie County have said they are considering running.

The name of former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley, currently a vice president at Temple University, routinely comes up in Republican circles as a possible candidate, but Cawley himself has stayed quiet publicly about whether he will run.

Lou Barletta

Barletta

 Gene J. Puskar
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Construction startups build homes with 3D printers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News