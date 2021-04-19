Barletta, eyeing a run for governor, starts raising money

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barletta won the seat during 2010's Republican wave after rising to national prominence as the mayor of small-city Hazleton, where he tried to combat illegal immigration through tough municipal laws. His strategy was copied by dozens of other cities across the U.S., but his Hazleton ordinances were never enforced before the U.S. Supreme Court struck them down in 2014.

He appeared on stage at Trump’s rallies, served on the executive committee of Trump’s transition team and, in Congress, introduced a bill to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to help Trump fulfill a key campaign promise.

Despite his close relationship with Trump, Barletta's was unable to make that support translate to the 2018 race for U.S. Senate and lost by 13 percentage points to the incumbent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. After Barletta lost, he remained engaged with politics, getting involved with Trump’s unsuccessful reelection campaign in Pennsylvania.

Still, if he runs, Barletta would likely be considered the front-runner in what could be a crowded GOP primary next spring.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited from serving a third term, leaving the governor's office without an incumbent running for the first time since 2010.