Auditor: Gov. Wolf's COVID business shutdown waiver program 'flawed'

Many small-business owners complained bitterly about the business shutdown, and said the waiver program allowed some businesses to operate during the pandemic while forcing nearly identical businesses to shut down.

The audit was launched by DeFoor’s predecessor, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, and its conclusions were similar to the preliminary findings that DePasquale released last October. At the time, DePasquale had called the waiver process a “Keystone Kops routine.”

The Wolf administration disagreed with some of the audit’s findings, and lauded agency staff for developing “literally overnight” a massive program that normally would have required months of planning and preparation.

“While we all hope that there is no need for another business waiver program in the future, we certainly want to learn from prior experience in the event that a similar program ever becomes necessary again,” Dennis Davin, Wolf’s economic development secretary, said in a formal response to DeFoor.

The state got 42,380 waiver requests, and granted more than 7,000 of them, DeFoor said. He said that businesses with the right connections tended to get quicker answers.